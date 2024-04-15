Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Elliott said: “As spring marches on and weather conditions improve, we will see a noticeable change in the countryside, with livestock such as sheep with their lambs being a regular sight for all to see. However, unfortunately this is also the time when dog attacks on livestock spike due to the vulnerable nature of sheep with their young lambs and the actions of some dog owners.

“When walking in the countryside or by a farm it is with the upmost importance that dog owners keep their dogs controlled and restrained, this includes keeping them on leads and being able to effectively call their dogs to a halt.

“To some a dog chasing livestock may seem like harmful fun, but when combined with lack of control of the dog in any scenario, a dog can quickly become a killer. Dog attacks have a profound impact on family farms, they cause immense worry to both animal and farmer with a financial impact that no farmer wants experience at this time.

“Countless farmers put in 100s hours of work throughout the lambing period with many sleepless nights attending to ewes in lamb, but this can be all for nothing when the farmer is picking up 100s £££ of needless veterinary bills or all out financial loss of losing lambs. Dog owners must be accountable of their dogs at all times.