Enhancing calf health with the Easy Breathe Range from Matrix Animal Health

​Respiratory health is a cornerstone of livestock productivity and welfare, yet it remains one of the most common challenges faced by farmers.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​To address this, Matrix Animal Health has developed the Easy Breathe range, an innovative line of products designed to support respiratory function and enhance animal well-being.

This range includes the Easy Breathe Bolus, Easy Breathe Liquid, and Easy Breathe Powder, offering versatile solutions tailored to the needs of modern farming.

Easy Breathe Bolus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can talk to Carrie about the Easy Breathe range

The Easy Breathe Bolus is a precision-formulated product designed for calves during periods of respiratory stress. Its formulation includes bioactive compounds such as Allicin, an organosulfur compound alongside Vitamin C, and Fenugreek.

These compounds have been studied for their supportive roles in an immune modulation and mucosal health, contributing to optimal respiratory function.

he bolus format ensures a controlled, sustained release, making it a practical option for targeted use during high-risk periods, such as seasonal changes or housing transitions.

Easy Breathe Liquid

For farms requiring a flexible and easily administered solution, Easy Breathe Liquid provides a fast-acting option. This liquid formulation can easily be added to milk or water making it ideal for group administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The liquid formulation contains a synergistic blend of botanical extracts and aromatic compounds known for their ability to support respiratory tract comfort and airflow that promote respiratory ease. The liquid format ensures rapid dispersal and acessibility, especially for youngstock or animals under stress.

Easy Breathe Powder

The Easy Breathe Powder offers a straightforward way to integrate respiratory support into routine feed rations. It is formulated with a blend of ingredients shown to promote respiratory tract health and overall vitality.

The powder’s versatility makes it suitable for both calves and older cattle, ensuring consistent support across various stages of production.

Matrix Animal Health’s Easy Breathe range exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to livestock management, combining scientific research with practical application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These products reflect the company’s commitment to supporting farmers in achieving optimal

livestock performance while prioritising animal welfare.

For more information, contact your local distributor, visit the Matrix Animal Health website or Contact Tim 07803618754 or Carrie 07706329360.