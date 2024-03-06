Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Farmers Choir began in 2018 as an opportunity to bring members of farming and rural communities together socially to enjoy singing. The Choir has grown and developed over the years under the leadership of the Musical Director and now has over 40 choristers.

Barkley Thompson commented: “Our Spring Concert is a new edition to the Choir calendar and we hope you will you will be able to come along and join us. You will be assured of an evening filled with music, song and entertainment.”

Dawn Stewart, Chairperson added: “We really have a great evening planned. The concert also provides a valuable opportunity for rural communities to meet up at this time of year as well as have a chat over supper.”

Tickets are available from choir members or get in touch with Valerie on 07845 404068. They are priced at £15 for adults and £8 for primary school children. Supper is also included.

Building on their recent successes the Farmers’ Choir NI are also delighted to announce they have recently received charitable status from the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland.

Dawn Stewart, Chairperson of the Farmers’ Choir NI, commented: “We’re really pleased to have become a registered charity, last year we became a constituted group, so becoming a charity was the next step for us.”