The 12 breeding cows are from the Ballylough herd of Richard Creith. The Bushmills’ farmer has been working with pedigree Speckle Park cattle since 2010 and was to the fore in

introducing the breed to Northern Ireland.

The Ballylough herd currently comprises 20 pedigree cows, 10 heifers and a stock bull.

Looking forward to the upcoming sale of pedigree breeding females in Ballymena mart on Friday, 16th February: Speckle Park cattle breeder, Richard Creith. Pic: Richard Halleron

“This is a reduction sale,” Richard explained.

“I am getting that little bit older and it’s time to reduce the daily work load.

“The cows entered for the sale include a mix of second, third and fourth calvers. They reflect a selection of the top bloodlines in the herd.

“A stock bull has been consistently used on the cows. However, the heifers are crossed with AI sires. This approach has allowed me to continually refresh the breeding qualities of the breeding females coming through.”

Pedigree Speckle Park cow and calf on the Bushmills' farm of Richard Creith.

He added: “Ten of the cows entered for Ballymena are in calf: the other two are running with the bull.”

Richard has enjoyed tremendous success as a Speckle Park breeder. A number of bulls currently stand at AI studs throughout Ireland.

The Speckle Park is a breed developed in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan by blending Teeswater Shorthorn, Aberdeen Angus and British White bloodlines.

Bred for beef, the Speckle Park was recognised as a breed in Canada in 2006 where it has a reputation for consistent, high-quality carcases.

Lanmore Goliath, the current Speckle Park stock bull on the Bushmills's farm of Richard Creith

The Speckle Park is renowned as a quiet, good-natured and docile breed with bulls being especially easy to manage, easy calving with small calves and especially fertile cows.

Their unusual coats are often roaned or spotted and range from black to grey and white.

Their dark pigmentation acts as protection from the sun. They are hardy and have the ability to withstand harsh climates.

The Speckle Park breed have a speckled coat, the breed’s name reflects its characteristic coat colour, which is typically solid dark red down the flanks with black or red speckles on the shoulders and hindquarters.

Speckle Park cows and calves on the Bushmills' farm of Richard Creith.

The breed has a solid white stripe down the underbelly and spine. The cattle are naturally polled.

Speckle Park cattle are very hardy. Females are easy-calving. Calves have low birth weights.

The breed is also characterised by its high fertility, great udders, high milk flow, with distinct markings with the cattle much sought after because of their for consistent, high quality carcasses.

The breed provides a high-quality fine tender meat and produces a high marbling with perfect fat covering whether fed off grass or grain.

Richard Creith again: “The cows are extremely hardy and have a very quite temperament. They thrive on forage: grazed grass and silage. They receive no meal at all.

“Calves are extremely healthy and very easy to manage.”