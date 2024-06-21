Galloway cattle shown at Ballymena Show for a second year

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jun 2024, 09:10 BST
Ballymena Show 2024, hosted by the County Antrim Agricultural Association, included a prominent display of Galloway cattle for a second year.

The Galloway Cattle category featured several competitive classes, highlighting the breed's qualities such as:

1. Beef production of the highest quality from low-input and low-cost farming systems.

2. Hardiness, adaptability, efficiency and high performance - thriving on just about anything.

D Henry - Gruige Cara; Kate Madden - Gay 2nd of Tecloy; Huey – Armoy Debbie; B Huey - Armoy Diana 2nd; T&K Madden - Fay of TecloyD Henry - Gruige Cara; Kate Madden - Gay 2nd of Tecloy; Huey – Armoy Debbie; B Huey - Armoy Diana 2nd; T&K Madden - Fay of Tecloy
3. A build designed to be environmentally friendly – quite the “Cow for Now”.

The show provided an excellent platform for breeders to exhibit their top-quality cattle and for visitors to learn more about this distinctive breed.

The choice line-up included entries from: B Huey, Armoy, Ballymoney; T&K Madden, Ballyvaddy, Glencloy, Ballymena; D Henry, Gruig Farm, Cloughmills, Ballymena.

Class PlacementJudge: Ronan Delaney, Dunshaughlan, Co. Meath

Kate Madden - Guardian of Tecloy bred by C&M WhiteKate Madden - Guardian of Tecloy bred by C&M White
Bull Any Age: 1st T&K Madden - Guardian of Tecloy bred by C&M White

Cow any age: 1st D Henry - Gruige Bonnie; 2nd T&K Madden - Liz 4th of Tecloy bred by C&M White; 3rd T&K Madden - Gay of Tecloy bred by C&M White

Heifer under 3 years of age at date of show: 1st D Henry - Gruige Car; 2nd T&K Madden - Gay 2nd of Tecloy bred by C&M White; 3rd B Huey - Armoy Debbie; 4th B Huey - Armoy Diana 2nd; 5th T&K Madden - Fay of Tecloy bred by C&M WhiteChampion GallowayChampion T&K Madden - Guardian of TecloyReserve Champion D Henry - Gruige BonnieGalloway Cattle Society TrophyT&K Madden - Guardian of Tecloy bred by C&M White

