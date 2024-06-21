Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ballymena Show 2024, hosted by the County Antrim Agricultural Association, included a prominent display of Galloway cattle for a second year.

The Galloway Cattle category featured several competitive classes, highlighting the breed's qualities such as:

1. Beef production of the highest quality from low-input and low-cost farming systems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2. Hardiness, adaptability, efficiency and high performance - thriving on just about anything.

D Henry - Gruige Cara; Kate Madden - Gay 2nd of Tecloy; Huey – Armoy Debbie; B Huey - Armoy Diana 2nd; T&K Madden - Fay of Tecloy

3. A build designed to be environmentally friendly – quite the “Cow for Now”.

The show provided an excellent platform for breeders to exhibit their top-quality cattle and for visitors to learn more about this distinctive breed.

The choice line-up included entries from: B Huey, Armoy, Ballymoney; T&K Madden, Ballyvaddy, Glencloy, Ballymena; D Henry, Gruig Farm, Cloughmills, Ballymena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class PlacementJudge: Ronan Delaney, Dunshaughlan, Co. Meath

Kate Madden - Guardian of Tecloy bred by C&M White

Bull Any Age: 1st T&K Madden - Guardian of Tecloy bred by C&M White

Cow any age: 1st D Henry - Gruige Bonnie; 2nd T&K Madden - Liz 4th of Tecloy bred by C&M White; 3rd T&K Madden - Gay of Tecloy bred by C&M White