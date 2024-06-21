Galloway cattle shown at Ballymena Show for a second year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Galloway Cattle category featured several competitive classes, highlighting the breed's qualities such as:
1. Beef production of the highest quality from low-input and low-cost farming systems.
Advertisement
Advertisement
2. Hardiness, adaptability, efficiency and high performance - thriving on just about anything.
3. A build designed to be environmentally friendly – quite the “Cow for Now”.
The show provided an excellent platform for breeders to exhibit their top-quality cattle and for visitors to learn more about this distinctive breed.
The choice line-up included entries from: B Huey, Armoy, Ballymoney; T&K Madden, Ballyvaddy, Glencloy, Ballymena; D Henry, Gruig Farm, Cloughmills, Ballymena.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Class PlacementJudge: Ronan Delaney, Dunshaughlan, Co. Meath
Bull Any Age: 1st T&K Madden - Guardian of Tecloy bred by C&M White
Cow any age: 1st D Henry - Gruige Bonnie; 2nd T&K Madden - Liz 4th of Tecloy bred by C&M White; 3rd T&K Madden - Gay of Tecloy bred by C&M White
Heifer under 3 years of age at date of show: 1st D Henry - Gruige Car; 2nd T&K Madden - Gay 2nd of Tecloy bred by C&M White; 3rd B Huey - Armoy Debbie; 4th B Huey - Armoy Diana 2nd; 5th T&K Madden - Fay of Tecloy bred by C&M WhiteChampion GallowayChampion T&K Madden - Guardian of TecloyReserve Champion D Henry - Gruige BonnieGalloway Cattle Society TrophyT&K Madden - Guardian of Tecloy bred by C&M White