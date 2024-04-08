Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis, has a farming background in the Aghadowey area, is a Coleraine Grammar School alumnus, and a vet student at the Harper Adams/Keele vet school.

He is running in the 26.2 mile London Marathon next week in support of the PDSA, The Peoples Dispensary for Sick Animals.

Lewis completed a placement with the PDSA hospital in Belfast as part of his vet training and saw at first-hand the difference the charity makes to the community.

Lewis Gregg, from Coleraine, a vet student at Harper who plans to run in the London marathon next week (April 21st) in support of the PDSA animal charity.

He aims to raise £2,000 for the charity.

When not running Lewis plays rugby with the Harper Adams 3rd XV.

The PDSA is the UK’s leading veterinary charity. It operates 49 hospitals and plays a leading role in the training of vets.

To support Lewis and make a donation to the PDSA towards meeting Lewis’ £2,000 target, visit www.justgiving.com/page/lewisgregg.

Asked what success means for him next week Lewis said: “Beating my previous marathon time, achieving my £2,000 target, and hopefully not picking up any injuries along the way.”