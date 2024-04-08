Harper Adams student Lewis Gregg to take on London marathon challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lewis, has a farming background in the Aghadowey area, is a Coleraine Grammar School alumnus, and a vet student at the Harper Adams/Keele vet school.
He is running in the 26.2 mile London Marathon next week in support of the PDSA, The Peoples Dispensary for Sick Animals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lewis completed a placement with the PDSA hospital in Belfast as part of his vet training and saw at first-hand the difference the charity makes to the community.
He aims to raise £2,000 for the charity.
When not running Lewis plays rugby with the Harper Adams 3rd XV.
The PDSA is the UK’s leading veterinary charity. It operates 49 hospitals and plays a leading role in the training of vets.
To support Lewis and make a donation to the PDSA towards meeting Lewis’ £2,000 target, visit www.justgiving.com/page/lewisgregg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asked what success means for him next week Lewis said: “Beating my previous marathon time, achieving my £2,000 target, and hopefully not picking up any injuries along the way.”
In the summer Lewis plans to work with vets in South Island New Zealand.