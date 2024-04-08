Harper Adams student Lewis Gregg to take on London marathon challenge

Lewis Gregg, from Coleraine, a vet student at Harper who plans to run in the London marathon next week (April 21st) in support of the PDSA animal charity.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Apr 2024, 08:46 BST
Lewis, has a farming background in the Aghadowey area, is a Coleraine Grammar School alumnus, and a vet student at the Harper Adams/Keele vet school.

He is running in the 26.2 mile London Marathon next week in support of the PDSA, The Peoples Dispensary for Sick Animals.

Lewis completed a placement with the PDSA hospital in Belfast as part of his vet training and saw at first-hand the difference the charity makes to the community.

Lewis Gregg, from Coleraine, a vet student at Harper who plans to run in the London marathon next week (April 21st) in support of the PDSA animal charity.

He aims to raise £2,000 for the charity.

When not running Lewis plays rugby with the Harper Adams 3rd XV.

The PDSA is the UK’s leading veterinary charity. It operates 49 hospitals and plays a leading role in the training of vets.

To support Lewis and make a donation to the PDSA towards meeting Lewis’ £2,000 target, visit www.justgiving.com/page/lewisgregg.

Asked what success means for him next week Lewis said: “Beating my previous marathon time, achieving my £2,000 target, and hopefully not picking up any injuries along the way.”

In the summer Lewis plans to work with vets in South Island New Zealand.

