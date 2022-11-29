Two horticulture classes, led by tutor Mrs Hazel Johnston, participated in environmental action that introduced native hedging plants to gaps in an existing perimeter hedge line and improved connectivity for wildlife. The project also saw schoolchildren plant four fruit trees that will be ripe for picking in time.

Jilly Dougan is the Biodiversity Recovery Strategic Lead at Eco-Schools NI’s parent organisation, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. She said: “Most school grounds have some green space, and the majority are invariably surrounded by security fencing, which provide the perfect opportunity to plant a boundary native hedge for wildlife.

"As well as providing a new habitat as a legacy project, the hedges allow pupils to harvest fruits such as plums and apples, and forage for ‘wild’ food for years to come.

Kirsty from Integrated College and Johnny Topley, Moy Park Regional Sustainability Manager, visit a new hedgerow planting space on school grounds.

"In addition, the establishment of a monitoring scheme through time is a valuable asset to the school, the wider community and the various wildlife monitoring schemes that are currently so important in deciding future policy.”

During the course of the project, the students received a presentation and took part in discussions on why protecting and increasing biodiversity is so important, before helping to plant the hedging saplings, sweep netting and provide the id of common tree and insect species.

Mrs Johnston, Integrated College, Dungannon, stated: “I feel it has been a very worthwhile project and I learnt so much myself! The students really enjoyed it and hopefully it will spark a genuine interest in the world around them and perhaps encourage greater care for plants, animals and insects, not only in the college grounds but in their home environment.”