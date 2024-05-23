Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holstein Northern Ireland is inviting entries for its annual herds inspection competition, which is generously sponsored by Bank of Ireland, Cookstown Dairy Services, Trioliet and Norbrook.

Club secretary John Martin said: “Plans are well underway for the 2024 competition, with judging expected to commence in early June. We are delighted to confirm continued support from our valued sponsors for the premier, senior and junior sections of the competition.”

John Martin continued: "The competition is going from strength-to-strength and an increase in entries in recent years has necessitated the introduction of a fourth category - an intermediate section. The organising committee is delighted to welcome Norbrook as sponsor of the new intermediate section.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Going forward, winning herds in the junior section will now be promoted to the intermediate section.”

Launching Holstein NI’s annual Herds Inspection Competition are committee member Jonny Lyons, secretary John Martin, with sponsors Padraig O’Kane, Trioliet; Gavin Connaughty, Cookstown Dairy Services; and Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

John Martin added: “Holstein NI club members who took part in last year’s competition will automatically be re-entered this year, but must send a text or email to confirm current cow numbers. Anyone who wants to withdraw from the competition, or amend their entry, should contact me on or before Friday, 31st May. We also look forward to welcoming entries from new members and those who haven’t participated in the competition for several years.”

This year’s judges include:

Junior section – David McNaugher, Mullagher Herd, Aghadowey.

Intermediate section – Jessica Hall, Antrim.

Senior section – Bryan O’Connor, Bawnmore Herd, Kanturk, Co Cork.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premier section – Tom Kelly, Monamore Herd, Drogheda, Co Louth.

Awards will be presented to the best small, medium and large herds in the premier, senior, intermediate and junior herd categories. There are also prizes for the best individual animals (in-milk heifer, junior cow, senior cow), bull progeny groups, and the best cow family groups.

A production award was introduced in 2017, for the best cow that has produced a minimum of 70 tonnes of milk. The judge will take into account the age of the animal, total milk produced, and overall conformation.

John Martin added: “A few changes have been implemented in recent years and I would urge members to consult the entry form and schedule for a copy of the competition’s updated rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Herds that haven’t participated for five years or more will be automatically entered in the junior section; while premier herds that haven’t took part for two years will be relegated to the senior section.”

Holstein NI chairman Paul Dunn added: "The club’s annual herds inspection competition is one of the highlights in the club’s calendar. Attracting upwards of 70 entrants, the competition gives breeders an opportunity to showcase their herds. Holstein NI is celebrating its 25 th Anniversary in 2024 and I would urge all club members to get involved and participate in this year’s competition.

“On behalf of Holstein NI I would also like to thank our sponsors, Cookstown Dairy Services, Trioliet and Bank of Ireland, for their valued and continued sponsorship of the competition. I would also like to welcome Norbrook and thank them for coming onboard to sponsor the newly implemented intermediate section.”

The winner of the award for the best overall herd will go forward to represent Northern Ireland in Holstein UK’s National Premier Pedigree Herd Competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The entry fee is £40 per herd. Bull progeny and cow family groups can be entered at an additional cost of £20 each; while individual animals carry an additional fee of £10 each. Participants must be members of Holstein NI and herds must be officially milk recorded.

Entry forms and schedules are available on request from club secretary John Martin, call, text or WhatsApp mobile: 07711 041128. Email: [email protected].

The closing date for entries is strictly Friday 31 st May 2024.

The date and venue for the presentation of awards will be confirmed in due course.