Since introducing Higher Education courses in Horticulture almost 25 years ago Greenmount Campus has developed strong partnerships with businesses who offer generous support to degree students at CAFRE.

The Greenmount Campus Horticulture Industry Supporters programme awarded £4,500 to students pursuing Foundation Degree and Bachelor’s Honours Degree in Horticulture courses at CAFRE.

Dr Eric Long, Head of Education, CAFRE led the bursary presentation proceedings. He commended the sponsoring organisations for recognising the value of supporting students training to enter careers within the horticulture industry. Bursary awards were presented by Bulrush and idverde to three CAFRE students.

CAFRE Horticulture degree students Katie Ritchie, Jonathan Kyle and Gavin Adams were presented with bursaries by idverde and Bulrush at the Greenmount Campus Bursary Awards event. Celebrating with the students and industry representatives, Bronagh Vallely and Geraint Lloyd Evans, are James Crawford (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE) and Dr Eric Long (Head of Education, CAFRE).

Katie Ritchie (Belfast) a graduate from the Level 3 Horticulture courses at Greenmount Campus, progressed this year to study for a Foundation Degree. With an interest in landscape design, science and cut flowers Katie was delighted to receive the idverde Foundation Degree student bursary from Bronagh Vallely (Commercial Director, idverde).

Jonathan Kyle (Portavogie) received the idverde Honours Degree student bursary from Bronagh Vallely (Commercial Director, idverde). Jonathan has developed his Horticulture knowledge from completing a Foundation Degree, working with the National Trust, experiencing life and study in America and part-time work in a landscaping business.

Gavin Adams (Toomebridge) was awarded with the Bulrush student bursary from Geraint Lloyd Evans (Logistics Manager, Bulrush). With significant landscaping experience, Gavin has crafted gardens for well-known personalities while previously working in London. He now finds himself back in County Antrim resetting his roots and enhancing his qualifications in Horticulture.

On commenting on the Bursary programme James Crawford, (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE) said: “We are delighted to welcome industry sponsors to Greenmount Campus, Antrim. Today’s awards will assist our students with some of the additional costs involved in studying for a higher-level qualification. Our students not only benefit financially, but they also get the opportunity to engage with businesses to develop their knowledge of the sector.”

If you are interested in studying Horticulture and want to connect with a college who can offer you the opportunity to grow, apply now to study Horticulture at Greenmount Campus. For information on CAFRE’s Horticulture courses visit: www.cafre.ac.uk