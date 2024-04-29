Lot 41 Altnaderog Tory 3000gns

A January 2023 born bull by Grinshill Roger ET out of Brogher Gabby carrying one copy of Q204, this bull went to the new home of C O’Reilly, Keady, Co. Armagh for the joint top price of 7,000gns.

At the same money was the senior male champion from Mr W Short, Woodpark Tomboy, a myostatin free homebred son by Woodpark Elgin born in October-2022 out of homebred Woodpark Judith was purchased by M Harrison, Portadown, Co. Armagh.

16 bulls sold to a top price of 7,000gns and an average of £4932, six females sold to a top of 3,000gns and an average of £2468.

Lot 20 Brogher Ultimate Overall Champion 7000gns

Vagabond son from Mr L Johnston, Mountain Tommy, with a single copy of Q204 sold for 6,400gns to Mr N McIlwaine, Portadown, Co. Armagh, this December-2022 born son was reserve intermediate champion and was out of Mountain Nell.

Standing second in the class to the intermediate and overall champion was Moorhill Ulysses from Mr C Kelly, a January 2023, by Lapon went for 6,300gns to Mr R McNeill, Glenarm, Co. Antrim. Just behind him in the intermediate show class was January-2023 born Rawbrooke Universe, a Doonally New son out of Rawbrooke Lucy who went home with J Campbell, Maghera, Co. Londonderry for 6,100gns.

The reserve overall champion and junior male champion, Brownhill Ultan from the Devine Brothers carried two copies of F94L, out of Brownhill Louise by sire Kilvilcorris Royal and former reserve junior champion at the Northern Ireland calf show was purchased by E Robinson, Claudy, Co. Londonderry for 5,300gns.

Derrygif Terry, from Mr M Surphlis, a September-2002 Skidoo96 Ondit son, sold for 4,750gns to P & J O’Kane, Co.Antrim and Kenaghan Uel a February-2023 Clenagh Jasper 2 son commanded 4,700gns and found a new postcode with Mr P A McGuigan, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry.

Lot 11 Woodpark Tomboy 7000gns

The female trade was led by the overall female champion Alnaderog Tory, a march-2022 born daughter by Westcarse Houdini who topped at 3,000gns and was purchased by Mr G McCann, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, whilst the youngest female in the sale April-2023 born Royalsdowns Upset took the second highest female price at 2,800gns and sold to Mr A Reid, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club and the British Charolais Cattle Society would like to thank all the vendors for supporting the sale and all the staff at Swatragh market for their kind hospitality and hard work. A special thank you must go to Gary and Gareth Henderson for judging the classes and to all the stewards, committee, and helpers for such a successful show and sale.

SHOW RESULTS

Class 1: 1st lot 1 Tanhill Thiago; 2nd lot 5 Killadeas Thunder

Class 2: 1st lot 11 Woodpark Tomboy; 2nd lot 7 Killadeas Teddy; 3rd lot 9 Drumilly Treasure; 4th lot 8 Moniendogue Tigger; 5th Lot 6 Derrygiff Terry

Class 3: 1st lot 14 Mountain Tommy; 2nd lot 17 Woodpark Unclesam; 3rd lot 12 Ardmachree Tierney; 4th lot 16 Moorlough Ulysses; 5th lot 13 Ardmachree Tadhg; 6th lot 15 woodpark universal

Class 4: 1st lot 20 Brogher Ultimate; 2nd lot 23 Moorhill Ulysses; 3rd lot 21 Rawbrooke Universe; 4th lot 18 Rawbrooke Umpire; 5th lot 19 McGuinness Unique

Class 5: 1st lot 30 Kenaghan Uel; 2nd lot 28 Deerfin Upton; 3rd lot 29 Deerfin Uncle; 4th lot 24 Glenramble Upperclass

Class 6: 1st lot 34 Brownhill Ultan; 2nd Lot 37 Brogher Unstoppable; 3rd lot 35 Woodpark Usher; 4th Lot 32 Glenramble Ultron; 5th Lot 31 Kenaghan Ugg; 6th Lot 36 Killadeas UnlimitedClass 7: 1st Lot 41 Altnaderog Tory; 2nd Lot 38 Tullyardmore Sarah

Class 8: 1st Lot 43 Royaldowns Tracey

Female Champion: Alnaderog Tory

Res female Champion: Royaldowns Tracey

Senior male champion: Woodpark Tomboy

Res senior male: Tanhill Thiago

Int male champion: Brogher Ultimate

Res int male: Mountain Tommy

Junior male champion: Brownhill Ultan

Res junior male: Brogher UnstoppableMale Champion: Brogher Ultimate

Res male champion: Brownhill Ultan

Supreme overall champion: Brogher Ultimate

Reserve overall champion: Brownhill Ultan

Lot, Vendor, Animal Name, Price (gns), Price (£), Buyer, Address

1, A ARMSTRONG, TANHILL THIAGO, 3000, 3150, A Millar, Antrim, Co. Antrim

6, MR M SURPHLIS, DERRYGIFF TERRY, 4750, 4987.5, P&J O'Kane, Ballymena, Co. Antrim

7, S & D BOTHWELL, KILLADEAS TEDDY, 3400, 3570, AB & JC Edgar, Downpatrick, Co. Down

8, MR J MAGUIRE, MONIENDOGUE TIGGER (ET), 3000, 3150, John J. Canavan, Ardboe, Co. Tyrone

11, MR W SHORT, WOODPARK TOMBOY (ET), 7000, 7350, Matthew Harrison, Portadown, Co. Armagh

12, A, O & E QUIGLEY, ARDMACHREE TIERNEY, 3300, 3465, Kenneth Hazleton, Dungannon, Co.Tyrone

14, MR L JOHNSTON, MOUNTAIN TOMMY, 6400, 6720, Noel McIlwaine, Portadown, Co. Armagh

18, MR C HOEY, RAWBROOKE UMPIRE, 4000, 4200, Drew Semple, Dungiven, Co.Londonderry

20, MR T PHAIR, BROGHER ULTIMATE, 7000, 7350, Christopher O'Reilly, Keady, Co. Armagh

21, MR C HOEY, RAWBROOKE UNIVERSE, 6100, 6405, J Campbell, Maghera, Co. Londonderry

23, Ciaran Kelly, MOORHILL ULYSSES, 6300, 6615, R McNeill, Glenarm, Co. Antrim

28, MR E MCGARRY, DEERFIN UPTON, 4200, 4410, R,N&M Scott, Gortin, Omagh

29, MR E MCGARRY, DEERFIN UNCLE, 3000, 3150, Jim Weir, Moy, Co. Tyrone

30, MR L RUDDY, KENAGHAN UEL, 4700, 4935, P.A. McGuigan, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry

34, DEVINE BROTHERS, BROWNHILL ULTAN, 5300, 5565, E Robinson, Claudy, Co. Londonderry

37, MR T PHAIR, BROGHER UNSTOPABLE, 3700, 3885, Andrew Bailie, Belleek, Newry

38, Declan Reilly, TULLYARDMOR SARAH, 1900, 1995, T McArdle, Rathfriland, Co. Down

40, Declan Reilly, TULLYARDMOR TUSLA, 1900, 1995, Alan Minnis, Comber, Co.Down

41, M G & G MCSHANE, ALTNADEROG TORY, 3000, 3150, G McCann, Cookstown, Co.Tyrone

42, M MCKEOWN ESQ, ROYALDOWNS TILLY, 2600, 2730, T McArdle, Rathfriland, Co. Down

4, M MCKEOWN ESQ, ROYALDOWNS TOPGIRL, 1900, 1995, T McArdle, Rathfriland, Co. Down