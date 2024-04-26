Irwin voices concern after dogs kill sheep in Co Armagh attacks
Mr Irwin said it was vital that farmers remain vigilant and that the public, especially in rural areas, kept control of their dogs and avoided incidents whereby dogs enter fields and attack sheep.
He stated: “I have taken a call from a very concerned farmer in the Darkley area of Armagh who has had a number of sheep killed in attacks by dogs and this is obviously very alarming for the farmer and it shows exactly the dangers associated with dogs roaming out of control in rural areas.”
He continued: “The farmer has been in touch with local authorities and he is frustrated as they do not seem to be able to do a lot about these incidents. There needs to be a firmer response from local authorities on this issue in order to pin point where the owners of the dogs reside in order that investigations can be carried out.
“I would urge the public to be fully aware of their responsibilities with regards to their dogs and be aware of where the animal is at all times. It is not good enough that a hard working farmer is now dealing with the loss of sheep given the financial outlay involved and the annoyance associated.”
He concluded: “It is important that farmers remain extra vigilant for the potential for dog attacks and I would again ask the public to not allow their dogs to roam freely in the countryside given the potential for attacks on the sheep.”