Judges confirmed for 2024 Balmoral Show
HORSES & PONIES
Clydesdales, Farm Cart/Agricultural Vehicle,
Heavy Trade Turnouts, Clydesdale Young Handlers: Robert Morton
Breeding & Young Stock: Henrietta Knight, Angus McDonald
Hunters: David Ingle, Oliver Hood
Performance Irish Draught: Denis Dullea (conf), Sue Deakin (flat), Michelle Underwood
Ridden Irish Draught: Michelle Underwood, Sue Deakin (conf)
Cobs & Maxi Cobs: Vicky Smith, Ann Leaver
Coloured Horses: Katie Duxbury, Ann Leaver
Ladies Hunters Astride, Riding Horses: Vicky Smith, Ann Leaver
Ladies Side Saddle – Balmoral Classic Competition: Vicky Smith, Ann Leaver
Working Hunter Horses: Hayden Hankey, Andrew Bowie
Small Horse & Cob Working Hunter: Hayden Hankey, Andrew Bowie
Racehorse to Riding Horse: Eddie O’Grady, Peter Buchanan
‘Balmoral Star of the Future’ Performance Horse Championships: Lt Col Tom Freyne
Mountain & Moorland: Jackie Beatham
Children’s Ridden Ponies: Joanne Pybus, Andrew Bowie
Children’s Working Hunter Ponies: Louise Gaunt, Jackie Beatham
Connemara Ponies Showing / Ridden, Connemara Working Hunters; Madeleine Beckman, Kay Gibb
Donkeys: Pam Moon
Referee Judge: Diane Gibson, John Bamber
SHEEP
Badger Face Texel: Nigel Hogan
Beltex: Stuart Wood
Berrichon: Carl Gwynne
Bleu Du Maine: Simon Norman
Blue Texel: Hamish Currie
Bluefaced Leicester: Robert Loughridge
Border Leicester/Greyface: Ian Walker
Charollais: David Argue
Dorset Horn & Poll: Alec Steff
Dutch Spotted: Brian Davies
Greyface: Ian Walker
Hampshire Down: Adrian Rundle
Ile de France: Melvyn Annett
Jacob: Wyn Harris
Kerryhill: Chris Adamson
Lleyn: Roger Wells
Mules: Robert Loughridge
North Country Cheviot: Scott Davies
Minority Breeds: John Blaney
Rouge de l’Ouest: Jeremy Metianu
Suffolk: Michael Black
Texel: Iolo Prys Jones
Valais Blacknose: David Hodge
Zwartbles: Arfon Lloyd
Pairs of Ewe & Ram Lambs and Shearling Ewes: Jennifer Aiken
Single Lamb – Any Breed: Jennifer Aiken
Interbreed Pairs & Group of Three Championships: Peter Gray
Interbreed Overall Championships: Malcolm Coubrough
Sheep Young Handlers: Marjory Blackburn
GOATS
Goats: Tim Garry
Goat Young Handler: Olive Mercer
PIGS
Pig Pairs: Robin Todd
Pig Young Handler: Olive Mercer
POULTRY, PIGEONS, EGGS, RABBITS & CAVIES
Turkeys, Waterfowl, Modern Game, Old English, Large Game, Oxford Game, Hard Feather, Bantams Large: Leon Smith
True Bantams: Andy Marment
Soft Feather (Light Large & Bantam), Rare Breeds, Breeding Trios & Juvenile: Ian Allonby
Soft Feather (Heavy Large & Bantam): Kevin Dorwick
Pigeons: Cecil Beattie
Shelled Eggs & Championships: Chris Parker
Decorated Eggs: Chris Parker
Rabbits: Laura Fox
Cavies: Laura Fox
BEEF CATTLE
Aberdeen Angus: David Johnstone
Hereford: James Ludgate
Charolais: Kevin Thomas
Simmental: Norman Robson
Limousin: Rheon James
British Blonde: James Weightman
British Blue: Andrew Kay
Salers: Adam Crockett
Commercial: Tracy Jones
Beef Shorthorns: George Somerville
Dexter: Steven Darnbrook
Irish Moiled: Dan Bull
Beef Interbreed Performance, Interbreed Stock Judging: Meurig D E James
Beef Pairs & Group Championships: Vikki Wood
Beef Groups of 5, Native & Continental and Exhibitor Bred Pairs: Colin Fordyce
Junior Championship, Champion of Champions: Vikki Wood
Beef Presentation Award: Alexandra Woods & Alan Armstrong
Beef Young Handler: John McCulloch
DAIRY CATTLE
Dairy Shorthorn, Ayrshire, Jersey: Arwyn Wilson
Holstein: Wyn Jones
Interbreed Dairy Pairs, Groups Championships, Champion of Champion & Dairy Young Handler: Duncan Hunter
Dairy Presentation Award: Alexandra Woods & Alan Armstrong
TRADE STANDS
Trade Stand Awards: Aled Jones
CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS
Champion of Champions: Ken Fletcher