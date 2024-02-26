News you can trust since 1963
Judges confirmed for 2024 Balmoral Show

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society is delighted to announce an outstanding line-up of judges for the 155th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank, taking place from Wednesday, 15th to Saturday, 18th May 2024.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:36 GMT
HORSES & PONIES

Clydesdales, Farm Cart/Agricultural Vehicle,

Heavy Trade Turnouts, Clydesdale Young Handlers: Robert Morton

2024 Balmoral Show judges announced. Pic: Aaron McCracken2024 Balmoral Show judges announced. Pic: Aaron McCracken
Breeding & Young Stock: Henrietta Knight, Angus McDonald

Hunters: David Ingle, Oliver Hood

Performance Irish Draught: Denis Dullea (conf), Sue Deakin (flat), Michelle Underwood

Ridden Irish Draught: Michelle Underwood, Sue Deakin (conf)

Cobs & Maxi Cobs: Vicky Smith, Ann Leaver

Coloured Horses: Katie Duxbury, Ann Leaver

Ladies Hunters Astride, Riding Horses: Vicky Smith, Ann Leaver

Ladies Side Saddle – Balmoral Classic Competition: Vicky Smith, Ann Leaver

Working Hunter Horses: Hayden Hankey, Andrew Bowie

Small Horse & Cob Working Hunter: Hayden Hankey, Andrew Bowie

Racehorse to Riding Horse: Eddie O’Grady, Peter Buchanan

‘Balmoral Star of the Future’ Performance Horse Championships: Lt Col Tom Freyne

Mountain & Moorland: Jackie Beatham

Children’s Ridden Ponies: Joanne Pybus, Andrew Bowie

Children’s Working Hunter Ponies: Louise Gaunt, Jackie Beatham

Connemara Ponies Showing / Ridden, Connemara Working Hunters; Madeleine Beckman, Kay Gibb

Donkeys: Pam Moon

Referee Judge: Diane Gibson, John Bamber

SHEEP

Badger Face Texel: Nigel Hogan

Beltex: Stuart Wood

Berrichon: Carl Gwynne

Bleu Du Maine: Simon Norman

Blue Texel: Hamish Currie

Bluefaced Leicester: Robert Loughridge

Border Leicester/Greyface: Ian Walker

Charollais: David Argue

Dorset Horn & Poll: Alec Steff

Dutch Spotted: Brian Davies

Greyface: Ian Walker

Hampshire Down: Adrian Rundle

Ile de France: Melvyn Annett

Jacob: Wyn Harris

Kerryhill: Chris Adamson

Lleyn: Roger Wells

Mules: Robert Loughridge

North Country Cheviot: Scott Davies

Minority Breeds: John Blaney

Rouge de l’Ouest: Jeremy Metianu

Suffolk: Michael Black

Texel: Iolo Prys Jones

Valais Blacknose: David Hodge

Zwartbles: Arfon Lloyd

Pairs of Ewe & Ram Lambs and Shearling Ewes: Jennifer Aiken

Single Lamb – Any Breed: Jennifer Aiken

Interbreed Pairs & Group of Three Championships: Peter Gray

Interbreed Overall Championships: Malcolm Coubrough

Sheep Young Handlers: Marjory Blackburn

GOATS

Goats: Tim Garry

Goat Young Handler: Olive Mercer

PIGS

Pig Pairs: Robin Todd

Pig Young Handler: Olive Mercer

POULTRY, PIGEONS, EGGS, RABBITS & CAVIES

Turkeys, Waterfowl, Modern Game, Old English, Large Game, Oxford Game, Hard Feather, Bantams Large: Leon Smith

True Bantams: Andy Marment

Soft Feather (Light Large & Bantam), Rare Breeds, Breeding Trios & Juvenile: Ian Allonby

Soft Feather (Heavy Large & Bantam): Kevin Dorwick

Pigeons: Cecil Beattie

Shelled Eggs & Championships: Chris Parker

Decorated Eggs: Chris Parker

Rabbits: Laura Fox

Cavies: Laura Fox

BEEF CATTLE

Aberdeen Angus: David Johnstone

Hereford: James Ludgate

Charolais: Kevin Thomas

Simmental: Norman Robson

Limousin: Rheon James

British Blonde: James Weightman

British Blue: Andrew Kay

Salers: Adam Crockett

Commercial: Tracy Jones

Beef Shorthorns: George Somerville

Dexter: Steven Darnbrook

Irish Moiled: Dan Bull

Beef Interbreed Performance, Interbreed Stock Judging: Meurig D E James

Beef Pairs & Group Championships: Vikki Wood

Beef Groups of 5, Native & Continental and Exhibitor Bred Pairs: Colin Fordyce

Junior Championship, Champion of Champions: Vikki Wood

Beef Presentation Award: Alexandra Woods & Alan Armstrong

Beef Young Handler: John McCulloch

DAIRY CATTLE

Dairy Shorthorn, Ayrshire, Jersey: Arwyn Wilson

Holstein: Wyn Jones

Interbreed Dairy Pairs, Groups Championships, Champion of Champion & Dairy Young Handler: Duncan Hunter

Dairy Presentation Award: Alexandra Woods & Alan Armstrong

TRADE STANDS

Trade Stand Awards: Aled Jones

CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

Champion of Champions: Ken Fletcher

