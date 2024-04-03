Joining Friday (21st June) night’s headline act, Tide Lines, who have just released their latest single, Homeward Bound, and recently returned from a European tour to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany is six-piece line-up, Trail West, who continue to rise in popularity from their modest roots as a four-piece West Coast Ceilidh Band to an awe-inspiring live act.

The Peatbog Faeries, recognised as one of Scotland’s best known contemporary folk music bands and Tik Tok star and singer, Nathan Evans who’s official Wellerman (Sea Shanty) video has racked up over 300 million views, will complete Friday’s line-up.

On the Saturday (22nd June) night, award-winning Irish country music singer and songwriter, Derek Ryan, returns to headline the Highland Hoolie. He will be joined by Scottish singer Lisa McHugh, Highland accordionist and vocalist, Calum MacPhail and “Cotton Eye Joe” chart toppers, Rednex, who will make an exclusive appearance.

The Highland Hoolie is run in partnership with promoters Farmers Bash.

Jim Warnock, Chairman of Royal Highland Show organisers, RHASS (the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland), said: “The Highland Hoolie brings together some of the very best of Scotland and Ireland’s homegrown talent to the Royal Highland Centre. With the Royal Highland Show one of Europe’s most prestigious agricultural shows, we are absolutely honoured to have some of the best names across folk and country music join us as to contribute towards what we hope to be a fantastic weekend for the agricultural and wider community.”

Farmers Bash organiser Nigel Campbell, added: “The Highland Hoolie offers something for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the musicians involved or looking to enjoy an evening of live music with friends. We’re excited to have some fantastic names join our line-up this year and encourage those hoping to come along to get their tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

Various ticket types are available, including two combined Royal Highland Show and Royal Highland Hoolie tickets which allow for people to enjoy both events at a discounted rate with a limited number of Hoolie only tickets. Ticket prices start at £35.00 and are available to buy from the Royal Highland Show website www.royalhighlandshow.org

