Lisa McHugh announces her biggest headline show to date at Ulster Hall

Lisa McHugh has announced her biggest headline show to date at Ulster Hall, Belfast on Saturday November 30th.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:34 GMT
Ireland's #1 female country artist is set to deliver a performance to remember after the massive success of her recent top 5 album "Watch Me" which has already amassed 5 million streams since it's release on Oct 20th.

Lisa McHugh - The #1 streamed female country artist in Ireland has just released her brand new highly anticipated album "Watch Me".

With 14 tracks, detailing the ups and downs of her journey over the last number of years, Lisa has described the album as her "most honest and raw songwriting to date, straight from the heart showing a side of me that listeners will not have seen before."

Lisa McHugh has announced her biggest headline show to date at Ulster Hall, Belfast

Since it's release on Oct 20th, "Watch Me" debuted at #3 in the Official Independent Album Charts alongside Arctic Monkeys & Adele and more recently hit #5 in the Official UK Country Music Album Charts alongside international superstars Taylor Swift & Luke Combs.

Produced by Philip Magee & Pete Wallace, the top 5 album is now available from Golden Discs stores nationwide and for download on all streaming platforms. Recently home from supporting Gavin De Graw on his UK tour, Lisa will co-host the Irish Post Awards on November 9th with Eamonn Holmes.

Tickets will be available on Friday at 10am from TICKETMASTER.IE and ULSTERHALL.CO.UK

