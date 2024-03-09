The Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run has just hit over one million pounds for local charities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run has been running for 12 years and has raised to date £1,039,053 for local charities. The team are tremendously pleased the tractor run was a great success in December 2023 and this year alone has raised £147,427 for three local charities. The run took place on Saturday 30th December from Armagh Business Park and had 695 tractors in attendance, as well as a few thousand spectators in Armagh and along the route.

The Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run supported the Southern Area Hospice Services, NI Children’s Hospice and Air Ambulance NI, with each charity receiving an amazing £49,142 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Livingstone Family and committee members along with Ben Sergeant presented the proceeds of £49,142 to Jenny and Jim Irwin for the Children’s Hospice, £49,142 to Myrtle and Neville Pogue for the Southern Area Hospice and £49,142 to Liz and James McCarragher and Tom Hadden for the Air Ambulance NI.

The Livingstone Family and committee members along with Ben Sergeant presented the proceeds of £49,142 to Jenny and Jim Irwin for the Children’s Hospice, £49,142 to Myrtle and Neville Pogue for the Southern Area Hospice and £49,142 to Liz and James McCarragher and Tom Hadden for the Air Ambulance NI.

There was a fantastic display of tractors at the event and many came from far and wide to take part, the committee would like to thank all those for taking part and their continued support. A special word of thanks to Ben Sergeant for his continued support of this event.

The Livingstone Family said: “We are pleased to be able to present the fantastic amount of £49,142 to each of the three charities today. We are delighted to be able to continue to support the charities. We owe particular thanks to those behind the Tractor Run the unsung heroes, including the many friends and supporters who help with the organising and do so many things to ensure the tractor run is a success, without you all, it would not be possible – thank you.”