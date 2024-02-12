Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) will once again lend its voice to support the initiative which is run by the Farm Safety Foundation – Yellow Wellies.

Speaking about the importance of working collaboratively to raise awareness of mental health LMC interim chief executive, Colin Smith said: “Now in its seventh year the #MindYourHead campaign brings together over 300 industry partners to promote the importance of making mental health a priority among farmers and rural communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Recent research carried out by the Farm Safety Foundation found that 95% of the UK’s young farmers say mental health is one of the biggest hidden problems faced by farmers today. Initiatives such as #MindYourHead encourage us all to take a moment to pause and think about our own health, and that of those within our community.

LMC interim chief executive, Colin Smith. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“Farming can often be portrayed as an idyllic way of life, but the reality for many can be working long hours, often in isolation. The farming sector has experienced numerous challenges of late; difficult weather conditions, rising inflation and labour shortages, to name but a few. A farming year can bring about some unforeseen challenges, but we are remarkably good at coming together to support each other. As a sector we all must converge when it comes to promoting positive mental and physical health within our industry.”

LMC is an active affiliate member of Northern Ireland’s Farm Safety Partnership (FSP), playing an important role in promoting and helping drive positive change in regard to farm safety and health and wellbeing.