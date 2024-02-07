Lockhart urges farmers to exercise caution as slurry spreading season starts
Speaking during a farm visit in the constituency, Carla Lockhart said: “Slurry is deadly and sadly we can all think back to tragedies on farms in Northern Ireland whilst farmers have been working with slurry.
"We never want to see this repeated. Therefore as the slurry ban lifts and farmers get to work, it is important that they take all necessary precautions when working with this deadly on farm hazard.
"Farmers should remove all livestock from the shed before mixing operations start. Make sure no one enters the shed during mixing and keep children and other animals away, and when mixing starts leave the shed immediately and do not return for at least thirty minutes. At all times, follow the slurry mixing code to prevent accident or emergency situations.
"The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland offer extensive advice on this and I would urge farmers to familiarise themselves with this guidance. It is so important to safe slurry spreading this season.”