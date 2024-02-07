News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Lockhart urges farmers to exercise caution as slurry spreading season starts

Local DUP MP Carla Lockhart has urged farmers across Upper Bann to exercise extreme caution when working with slurry, now that the slurry spreading ban has been lifted across Northern Ireland.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Speaking during a farm visit in the constituency, Carla Lockhart said: “Slurry is deadly and sadly we can all think back to tragedies on farms in Northern Ireland whilst farmers have been working with slurry.

"We never want to see this repeated. Therefore as the slurry ban lifts and farmers get to work, it is important that they take all necessary precautions when working with this deadly on farm hazard.

"Farmers should remove all livestock from the shed before mixing operations start. Make sure no one enters the shed during mixing and keep children and other animals away, and when mixing starts leave the shed immediately and do not return for at least thirty minutes. At all times, follow the slurry mixing code to prevent accident or emergency situations.

Most Popular
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with Councillor Tim McClelland. Pic: DUPUpper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with Councillor Tim McClelland. Pic: DUP
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with Councillor Tim McClelland. Pic: DUP

"The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland offer extensive advice on this and I would urge farmers to familiarise themselves with this guidance. It is so important to safe slurry spreading this season.”

Related topics:Carla LockhartDUPNorthern Ireland