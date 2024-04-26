Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The message comes following reports of a recent incident near Larne in County Antrim, when two men, aged in their 30’s and 60’s, were taken to hospital for emergency treatment following a ‘near miss’ involving slurry gas.

“Slurry is one of the four main hazards and causes of death and serious injury on Northern Ireland farms,” said the Upper Bann MP. “When the slurry ban was lifted in early February, I

urged farmers to take all the necessary precautions. Slurry is highly toxic and contains noxious and odourless gases, carbon dioxide, ammonia, methane and the most-deadly of all, hydrogen sulphide.

“I appreciate the persistent wet weather has delayed seasonal farm activities, and farmers are under pressure to turn livestock out to grass, and catch up on field work such as slurry spreading and fertiliser sowing. Last weekend saw the first blink of sunshine and dry weather in almost eight months and farmers were making the most of it.”

Ms Lockhart continued: "I am asking to farmers to Stop and Think SAFE. The Health and Safety Executive has published extensive guidelines and advice, all of which is easily accessible on its website.

“The Farm Safety Partnership campaign aims to tackle the four main causes of on-farm accidents. SAFE stands for: Slurry, Animals, Falls and Equipment. I am also asking farmers to exercise extreme caution when working with livestock, especially stock bulls, and cows and heifers at calving.

“Farm accidents are tragic, and can result in major life-changing injuries and fatalities. The impact is devastating for farming families and rural communities. I am urging everyone to familiarise themselves with the guidelines and follow the safety advice.”

Ms Lockhart also acknowledges that many farmers are isolated and experiencing financial difficulties due to rising overhead costs, poor farmgate prices and other unpredictable challenges.

“While rewarding, farming poses personal and mental health challenges for farmers on a daily basis. I welcome the valuable work of charities such as Rural Support which offers free confidential, impartial guidance and support on a range of issues including health and well-being, financial issues, and family disputes.