Lough Neagh Partnership celebrates historic land lease transfer

The land had originally been owned by the Royal School Dungannon and the lease goes right back to the reign of King James I and the Plantation of Ulster.

The transfer of the lease came about as a result of the extensive efforts of local residents, community representatives and politicians.

Gerry Darby, Strategic Manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “This is a momentous day for Lough Neagh Partnership and those from the local community who have worked tirelessly to secure the lands for the greater good of this unique rich cultural and natural habitat.

Gerry Darby with Francie Molloy MP, Cllr Cora Corry, Anne McConkey, Michelle O’Neill MLA and Arnold Hatch.

“This new 20 year lease will enable Lough Neagh Partnership, working with the local community, to carry out future site management, conservation activities and development works, essential to maintaining and enhancing the natural habitat."

Michelle O’Neill MLA commented: “It’s a real pleasure for me to witness this significant ceremony which sees the land lease transfer to Lough Neagh Partnership.

“I have been part of the lobbying efforts to secure the transfer of this land and I am only too aware that a conservation body like Lough Neagh Partnership will be committed to working closely with the Derrytresk and DerryLoughan community in the coming years to protect this part of the loughshore.”

She added: “It truly is an historic day for everyone involved in this lease transfer and I wish the Lough Neagh Partnership every success in developing the land for the future.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Cora Corry, stated: “Mid Ulster District Council is fully supportive of this project due to the importance of the peatlands and bogs in this area and the protection offered to the habitat that lives here.

“I believe this patchwork of peatland is now in good hands and I wish Lough Neagh Partnership well in its endeavours to protect the area for future generations.”

