Lough Neagh Partnership welcomes Minister's vision for lough's future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lough Neagh Partnership has today expressed strong support for the announcement of the publication of The Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan by Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA, subject to Northern Ireland Executive approval.

With the visible impact of toxic blue green algae once again surfacing on the shoreline and across the UK and Ireland’s largest freshwater lake, the Lough Neagh Partnership views this report and action plan as a crucial step in addressing the devastating ecological crisis facing Lough Neagh.

Strategic Manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, Gerry Darby, has consistently advocated for prioritising the issues affecting Lough Neagh and its shoreline and he is encouraged by today’s announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The Lough Neagh Partnership welcomes the announcement by Minister Muir that The Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan will be delivered with a commonsense approach.

Gerry Darby, strategic manager, Lough Neagh Partnership

“Whist we all know that there is no quick fix to improving water quality in Lough Neagh, we are pleased that the report contains four pillars of action to address the issues of water quality on the Lough including education, incentivisation, regulation and enforcement.

“We feared that there had been much talk about and reporting on the potential plan with little else being achieved however we are very pleased that Minister Muir has been true to his word in developing The Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan which, if approved, brings real and meaningful short and long term solutions to the table.

“Specifically in relation to the Resilience Project being undertaken by Lough Neagh Partnership, we welcome the announcement by Minister Muir that he plans to actively engage in the initiative and that he is committed to discussions with The Earl of Shaftesbury regarding the ownership of the Lough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would commend Minister Muir and his Department for their determination in focusing on the sustainability of Lough Neagh. This plan’s goals are attuned with the strategic aims of Lough Neagh Partnership and we would appeal to the Northern Ireland Executive to approve the plan before summer recess as we look forward to supporting delivery of the plan once approved.”