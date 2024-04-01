Man and three children injured in serious single vehicle accident
Inspector Irvine said: “Police received a report at approximately 11.15am on Sunday morning, 31st March that a collision had occurred involving a white Mitsubishi L200 Titan.
“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance.
“The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, and two boys aged 12, and another 13-year-old boy who were passengers in the vehicle, were all transported to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
“The road which was closed overnight has since reopened to all traffic earlier this morning, Monday 1st April.
“Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision involving the White Mitsubishi vehicle, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 552 31/03/24.”