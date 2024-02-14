News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Man dead, woman injured after accident involving tractor

A man aged in his 80s has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn, on Tuesday afternoon, 13th February.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 14th Feb 2024, 08:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man has been named locally as Sidney McIldoon, a well known figure in the Orange Order.

Sergeant Green from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 2.30pm of a collision involving a car and a tractor.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Most Popular
stock imagestock image
stock image

“The driver of the car sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“A female passenger has been taken to hospital for medical treatment for her injuries.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 909 of 13/02/24.”

Related topics:Police