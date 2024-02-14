Man dead, woman injured after accident involving tractor
The man has been named locally as Sidney McIldoon, a well known figure in the Orange Order.
Sergeant Green from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 2.30pm of a collision involving a car and a tractor.
“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“The driver of the car sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.
“A female passenger has been taken to hospital for medical treatment for her injuries.
“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 909 of 13/02/24.”