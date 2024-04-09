Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have confirmed a man, aged in his 70s, has sadly died following a road traffic collision in The Square area of Ballynahinch.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of the sudden death of a man at quarry premises in the Newcastle Road area of Seaforde at approximately 4.10pm on Monday afternoon, 8th April.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“A number of roads were closed for a time between Seaforde and Ballynahinch town centre in order to enable police enquiries into exactly what occurred.

“We understand, sadly, the pedestrian collided with a white HGV Renault lorry a short time earlier in The Square area of Ballynahinch.

“He was sadly subsequently discovered already deceased when the lorry stopped at its location in Seaforde.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the road traffic collision is currently ongoing.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in touch.