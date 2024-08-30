Caomhnóirí na Talún, from IWR Media, will air on TG4 on Wednesdays from 4 September at 8.30pm.

From an extensive suckler farm on Inis Mór island, to the karst beauty of the Burren, to the dairy heartland of east Cork, the cameras follow as these farmers create and conserve habitats on their farms, pioneer new ideas and try to find a way to protect wildlife and their living.

Across the country there has been a catastrophic decline of birds, wild bees and native plants. Once common birds on farmland and open countryside, like the skylark and kestrel, are now in deep trouble.

A spokesperson at TG4 said: “The intensification of farming and forestry directed by policy and payments over decades, is seen as one of the most significant contributors to these losses – as land use changed, as wetlands and bogs were drained and reclaimed, as pesticide use and chemical fertiliser increased, or as grass management changed such as the switch from hay meadows to silage. As more and more land was brought into production, there was less and less space for wildlife. Yet if biodiversity is to improve, if habitat loss can be reversed or even halted, it is across Irish farmland that change will happen. If it’s to happen, farmers are the ones who will turn this crisis around. And across the country there’s a growing number of farmers who are forging that path and farming with nature.”

Over the course of a year, the cameras follow five of these farmers as they create habitats like ponds, nettle patches or bee scrapes on their farms. Cameras follow as they let their hedgerows grow, blossom and fruit; as they discover treasure in the fields; as they adopt new farming techniques like mob grazing or no-till to regenerate soil on intensive ground; or as they keep faith with traditions such as the winterage (winter grazing) that maintain the wildflower beauty of landscapes like the Burren and the Aran islands. All this while trying to find a balance between nature and the realities of making a living from farming.

The farmers

Pádraic Ó Flaithearta has a small dry stock suckler herd on Inis Mór and, like hundreds of farmers across the Aran islands, Pádraic farms traditionally in one of the most unique habitats of machair and species-rich grassland.

John Arnold and his wife Mary run a dairy farm in Bartlemy, east Cork, and are part of the flagship farmer-led B.R.I.D.E project (Biodiversity Regeneration in a Dairying Environment).

Full-time teacher and part-time farmer, Eoin Collins, farms a suckler beef herd with Dad Michael in Kilfenora, Co. Clare, where traditional farming practices maintain the rich flora of their Burren land.

Journalist and organic farmer Hannah Quinn-Mulligan farms in partnership with her grandmother, Catherine, on their Limerick farm where Hannah’s been increasing habitats and trialling new farming practices to help nature.

And, outside Maynooth, Norman Dunne, alongside Dad Michael, has switched to a regenerative farming approach which sees him try to rebuild fertility and life in the soil after decades of intensive tillage.

An IWR Media production for TG4 © 2024 with funding from Coimisiún na Meán, Caomhnóirí na Talún is written and directed by Mary Brophy. It is co-directed and produced by Neal Boyle.

