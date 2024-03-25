She then introduced guest speakers William and Allison Chestnutt from The Milk Hut at Chestnutt’s Farm near Portrush.

William gave a very interesting presentation on the history of the farm and their business journey. He explained the process of setting up their vending machine where the public can purchase delicious farm fresh milk, using reusable glass bottles. It was obvious from his presentation that the very best care for his dairy herd and the environment are both priorities in the running of the farm.

Alison then brought the ladies up to date with her talk on the introduction of Greek Style yoghurt and their popular farm shop. Samples were available for tasting.

She explained that a recent addition is the sale of their fresh cream at special times like Easter and Christmas.

Louise Wright purposed a vote of thanks and handed over a gift to William and Alison.

After a delicious supper, Roberta announced the winners of the competition – the prettiest milk jug.

The guest winner was Armoy member, Marcia Melnicenko and the Mosside WI members’ competition was won by Dorothy Moore.

Roberta brought a most enjoyable evening to a close with an expression of thanks and good wishes to all.

3 . march guest night 6.jpg Guest speakers William and Allison Chestnutt from The Milk Hut at Chestnutt’s Farm near Portrush. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

