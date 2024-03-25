Mosside Women’s Institute Guest Night

Mosside WI President, Roberta Morrison welcomed members and guests to the March meeting in Toberdoney Presbyterian Church Hall.
By Doreen Patton
Published 25th Mar 2024, 08:46 GMT

She then introduced guest speakers William and Allison Chestnutt from The Milk Hut at Chestnutt’s Farm near Portrush.

William gave a very interesting presentation on the history of the farm and their business journey. He explained the process of setting up their vending machine where the public can purchase delicious farm fresh milk, using reusable glass bottles. It was obvious from his presentation that the very best care for his dairy herd and the environment are both priorities in the running of the farm.

Alison then brought the ladies up to date with her talk on the introduction of Greek Style yoghurt and their popular farm shop. Samples were available for tasting.

She explained that a recent addition is the sale of their fresh cream at special times like Easter and Christmas.

Louise Wright purposed a vote of thanks and handed over a gift to William and Alison.

After a delicious supper, Roberta announced the winners of the competition – the prettiest milk jug.

The guest winner was Armoy member, Marcia Melnicenko and the Mosside WI members’ competition was won by Dorothy Moore.

Roberta brought a most enjoyable evening to a close with an expression of thanks and good wishes to all.

Ladies who attended the Mosside Women's Institute Guest Night

Ladies who attended the Mosside Women's Institute Guest Night

Pictured enjoying the Mosside Women's Institute Guest Night

Pictured enjoying the Mosside Women's Institute Guest Night

Guest speakers William and Allison Chestnutt from The Milk Hut at Chestnutt's Farm near Portrush.

Guest speakers William and Allison Chestnutt from The Milk Hut at Chestnutt's Farm near Portrush.

Pictured enjoying the Mosside Women's Institute Guest Night

Pictured enjoying the Mosside Women's Institute Guest Night

