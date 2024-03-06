MOT delays continuing to impact road users – Lockhart
Speaking on the issue she said, “almost daily I am having to help people resolve MOT issues with the help of the officials (who are doing their level best). This is owing to a lack of availability of appointments and in the main those who require road tax renewals whilst waiting on the appointment. Many people have even received fines for not having their road tax renewed for this very reason.
"This is an issue I have been pressing continually and every effort on the part of the staff and officials is being made but there needs Ministerial intervention to better resource this vital service.
"More capacity is required, more resourcing is required and given the latest revelation with a further 14 lifts found to have cracks it is essential we get clarity from the Minister as to his action plan for dealing with this escalating problem. I have written to the Infrastructure Minister calling on him to intervene urgently.
"I would encourage anyone experiencing problems to contact the DVA directly or I am always happy to assist. It is vital also that you continue to liaise with your insurance if you are experiencing delays in obtaining a date so as to ensure you are road worthy and covered in the case of an accident.“