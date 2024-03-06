Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking on the issue she said, “almost daily I am having to help people resolve MOT issues with the help of the officials (who are doing their level best). This is owing to a lack of availability of appointments and in the main those who require road tax renewals whilst waiting on the appointment. Many people have even received fines for not having their road tax renewed for this very reason.

"This is an issue I have been pressing continually and every effort on the part of the staff and officials is being made but there needs Ministerial intervention to better resource this vital service.

"More capacity is required, more resourcing is required and given the latest revelation with a further 14 lifts found to have cracks it is essential we get clarity from the Minister as to his action plan for dealing with this escalating problem. I have written to the Infrastructure Minister calling on him to intervene urgently.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart