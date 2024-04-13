Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has praised the work of the show’s organising committee, lead by secretary Michelle Doran, chairman Winston Humphries, and John Harrison.

Ms Lockhart attended the 2024 show launch at Craigavon Civic Centre, hosted by Alderman Margaret Tinsley, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Speaking at the launch Ms Lockhart said: “Dating back to 1912 Lurgan Show is one of the long-established agricultural shows on the annual calendar. The fact that it is still going strong after more than a century, is testimony to the hard work and dedication of its organisers who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

Pictured at the show launch are, from left: Cllr Peter Haire; Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley; Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart; Michele Doran and Billy Gibson, Lurgan Show.

“An enjoyable day out for all members of the family, Lurgan Show receives support from the local community and attracts sponsors, visitors and exhibitors from across Northern Ireland

and further afield.”

Carla Lockhart added: “This year’s show on 1 st June will take place in the beautiful surroundings of Lurgan Park, and promises to be a fantastic event for all ages. The one-day event showcases the very best that the local agricultural and food sectors have to offer. There will be prize-winning equine and farm livestock on parade, as well as an array of trade stands selling locally-produced artisan foods and crafts.

“The show is a celebration or our local community, and I would encourage people to put the date in the diary and come along to support Lurgan Show. I am thoroughly looking forward to the 2024 show, so let’s hope the sun is shining.”

Lurgan Show’s nominated charity for 2024 is OG Cancer NI, which offers support for patients diagnosed with Stomach and Oesophageal Cancer.