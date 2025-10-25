MP secures Westminster debate on impact of proposed inheritance tax

Confirmation that the UK Treasury is refusing to re-think pending changes to agricultural and business property relief, has been described by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart as deeply disappointing.

The MP said last week’s unsubstantiated rumours gave farmers and industry stakeholders a glimmer of hope that a compromise was coming. Despite mounting speculation that the £1m tax liability threshold was set to rise, the rumours were quashed by DEFRA Minister Dame Angela Eagle and Treasury Minister James Murray. They admitted discussions had taken place but stressed changes were highly unlikely.

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “Yet again the Labour government is refusing to listen. The Chancellor has had numerous opportunities to reverse the decision, or reach a compromise on the proposed ‘death tax’ rules, but she remains defiant.

“The proposed changes to APR and BPR risk tearing apart the very fabric of rural communities by placing an unmanageable financial burden on family farms and small businesses.

Carla Lockhart MP

“Generational farms and enterprises that have been built through decades of hard work risk being broken up or sold off to meet tax demands. It’s unacceptable!

“Historic tax reliefs have been long seen as essential for keeping family-owned farms and enterprises viable from one generation to the next.

“I have voiced strong opposition to the intolerable inheritance tax changes and I am determined to continue the fight. This government needs to listen sooner, rather than later.”

His Majesty King Charles III recently paid tribute to the nation’s farmers, thanking them for the food they produce. He said his “heart went out to those who were struggling following a difficult year”.

During the Westminster Harvest celebration the King’s televised message included: "It is the time of year to give thanks to the custodians of our land in a tradition that stretches back centuries, yet remains ever relevant. Their labour is the foundation of our food production, the heartbeat of rural communities and vital to the protection of our natural landscape.”

Carla Lockhart added: “HRH King Charles fully appreciates and values our farming community, while the Labour government is doing its best to destroy generations of family farms.

“The proposed changes, due to be implemented in April 2026, will significantly alter how agricultural and business assets are treated for inheritance tax purposes. Farmers, industry leaders and stakeholders across the agri-food sector have continuously warned that the reforms will force families to sell land or businesses simply to meet tax obligations.

“We cannot sit back and let this failing government rip the heart out of the UK’s thriving farming industry and agri-food sector. Our heritage, farms, jobs and food security are all at risk.

“The industry must stand united and continue to fight against this barbaric policy. The Chancellor cannot be allowed to exploit farmers and decimate the agricultural industry to save herself from falling into a ‘self-made’ fiscal black hole. Labour policies are ruining our country and it must STOP!”

The Upper Bann MP has secured a Westminster Hall debate on the ‘Impact of Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief on Family Farms in NI’. The debate will take place next week – Tuesday, October 28 at 11.00am.

The MP said: “The debate will provide a platform as we continue to raise the alarm on this issue. There is mounting distaste and opposition to the proposed inheritance tax changes, some of which is coming from within the ranks of the Labour party. The pressure is on the government to reconsider and retract on this controversial policy.

“I call on cross-party politicians and everyone in the agri-food sector to stand united. Farmers, food producers and rural communities must send a clear message that these changes are unacceptable and will have long-lasting consequences for our rural economy.”