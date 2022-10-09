New Fendt Loader launched

“It is a function that will help in so many situations. Having a loader with three independent functions (lift, tip and a third valve) without using valves needed for other implements will save operators time and enable tractors fitted with this loader to be more versatile,” explains Fendt’s Ed Dennett.

A clever new hydraulic locking function enables tools to be changed in any position with the added benefit of an easy-to-use mechanical lock and without having to crowd back the loader fully.

Maintenance time has also been considered by positioning all hydraulic components in the cross beam to reduce dirt and mechanical damage.

Visibility from the new Gen7 700 series tractor enables materials to be stacked higher to make better use of space.

The loader has a continuous lift capacity of 3,500 kilos and a maximum lift capacity of 4,150 kilos. This combined with a 4.85 metre lift height and a loader frame width of 1,140 mm offers greater loading stability and flexibility, especially with the new 2.55-metre-wide bucket.

The top CargoProfi model features an integrated weighing function offering both individual and total weight in each position.

The button activated weighing function is also fully integrated into the Varioterminal, so operators can access loading data such as the counter and target weight.

A new ‘memo’ function will also store boom and tool positions which will be especially popular on machines used by multiple operators.

Advertisement

Operators can limit the lifting height and tilt angle, and store these as pre-sets, which will help to reduce the risk of catching low buildings or when loading very high trailers.