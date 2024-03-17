Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Breakfast will be served between 8.00am and noon on the day. All proceeds from the event will go towards the hosting of Newry Show 2024.

Society chairman Brian Lockhart commented: “The food will be delicious and everyone will be welcome on the day. The breakfast is a firm favourite with individuals and family groups from the Newry area and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone involved with the society is a volunteer. And the annual success of the Big Breakfast is absolute testimony to their total commitment to Newry Show.”

Newry Show Chairman Brian Lockhart

All voluntary donations received on the day of the Big Breakfast will go towards the running of this year’s show. The event takes place on lands located at 12 to18 Derrywilligan Road, Bessbrook. The all important diary date is: Saturday, 29th June.

Newry Agricultural Society held its first show in 1869 and has been providing an annual agricultural event ever since.

Brian Lockhart again: “Newry Show 2023 was a tremendous success. The combination of an excellent site, perfect weather and a host of top quality attractions combined to attract record crowds to the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“One of the stand-out features of last year was the fact that so many families came along on the day.”

He added: “Newry Agricultural Show plays an important role in profiling the farming and food industries that contribute so much to our catchment area. We want to build on all of this for the future. We are indebted to the support provided by the Cartmill family in providing us with a very suitable location.”

Brian is also conscious of the tremendous support received from sponsors and commercial exhibitors in 2023. And, again, the show society wants to build on this in 2024.

This year’s Newry Show will feature a comprehensive range of cattle, sheep horse/pony, goat, pig, dog home industries and other classes, all projecting the farming and rural way-of-life in the Newry area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brian Lockhart concluded: “All relevant schedules and entry forms will be available on the society’s web site.

"The upcoming Saturday Breakfast is just one of a series number of fundraising events over the coming weeks. These include a pre-show quiz evening.

“Again, full information of these events will be made available on the Newry Show web site.”