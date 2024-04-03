The Blue judge on the day was chairman of the NI Blue Cattle Club Mr. Oliver McCann.

His champion on the day went to Draperhill Scooby owned by the Rodgers Family from Hillhead Road, Dromara. Out of a home bred cow Draperhill Nancy and sired by Solway View Lucifer, he went on to top the market at 5000 Guineas.

Oliver’s Reserve Champion went to Breezehill Starburst owned by Isaac Ward from Crumlin. He is iut of an Empire De Chain daughter Oaktree Lolly and sired by Kersey Geronimo later selling for 3300 Guineas.

Blue Cattle Show results:

Class 8. Senior Bull: 1st Halfway Ronaldo from Mr George Mitchell, Banbridge

Class 9. Junior Bull: 1st Draperhill Scooby from the Rodgers Family, Dromara; 2nd Breezehill Starburst from Isaac Ward, Crumlin; 3rd Breezehill Snowy from Isaac Ward, Crumlin; 4th Chatham Sovereign from J M Morrison, Armoy

Champion: Draperhill Scooby

Reserve Champion: Breezehill Starburst

Thanks to judge Oliver McCann, Inspector and Stewart Alan Cleland and sponsor Paul Elwood of HVS Animal Health, photographer Bo Davidson and Dungannon Mart for hosting this event.

1 . 15.jpg Champion Draperhill Scooby with owner Lucy Rodger’s judge Oliver Mc Cann and sponsor Paul Elwood Photo: freelance Photo Sales