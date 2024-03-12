Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Data from the Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAS) confirms that a total of 40,587 calves were registered in January 2024, back 6.9% from the corresponding month last year.

Commenting LMC agricultural market analyst, Claire McAnearney said: “Calf registrations are down across the board for all breed categories, but what we have seen is that Aberdeen Angus is likely to remain a clear top choice of sire selection going into 2024.”

Supporting this fact, Claire referred to registration statistics that point to a marginal decline of 2.2% year-on-year for Aberdeen Angus (AA) sired calves registered for the month of January in NI.

LMC agricultural market analyst, Claire McAnearney. Pic: Press Eye

Claire added: “The second most popular calf breed in the opening month of this year was Limousin, followed closely by Charolais. Early indications show that we are unlikely to see any major shake up to these leaders for sire choice in the early part of 2024.”

Like the beef sector, the dairy sector also recorded a decline in calf registrations during the aforementioned period. January totalled 25,733 head of beef sired calves, a drop of 7% from January 2023, and 14,584 head of dairy sired calves, back 6.7% from January 2023.