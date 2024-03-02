Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting at 7.30pm sharp, the venue for the first of the popular events will be the Watson family’s, Majestic Holsteins, 39 Killeague Road, Macosquin, Coleraine, BT51 4NL.

The 150 cow Majestic herd is well known throughout Northern Ireland and will be a great opportunity for HYB members to visit. The main families which the herd consists of include Annette, Raven, Miss, Roxette and Kylie, with the herd rolling average being 9300kgs at 4.4% fat and 3.4% protein.

The Northern Ireland HYB committee are indebted to the family for agreeing to host them on the night.

Winning members at last years events with Scott Armstrong, Business Development Manager and Gary Mclean, Director Electromech Agri sponsors again of this year's events

Northern Ireland HYB is also delighted to welcome returning sponsors on board, Electromech Agri. ElectroMech Agri, established in 1992 is a family run business based in Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone.

They are a dairy parlour equipment supplier & agricultural engineering company, specialising in project management of bespoke parlours and are exclusive dealers for Boumatic across Northern Ireland & Scotland. With their own design team, fabricating workshop & service team they can design, fabricate & install your parlour, while also provide a 24/7 aftercare service across Ireland & Scotland.

Gary McLean, Director of Electromech Agri, said: “This is our second year sponsoring the Northern Ireland HYB judging events. It was a great success last year and brilliant to see so many young people involved. The coordinators, Andrew and Jess, deserve a huge amount of credit for the work they put in and it is our pleasure to sponsor the events."

“We are delighted to have obtained sponsorship from Electromech Agri for our stock judging events again this year,” comments club Coordinator Andrew Patton, Newtownards. “Each year it takes a considerable amount of capital to run the club and we wish to pass our gratitude on to Gary and all at Electromech Agri for continuing to support us this year.”

Members of Northern Ireland HYB ready to kick start the year's calendar of events

The first two dates for the stock judging qualifier events are:

8th March – Watson Family, Majestic, 39 Killeague Road, Macosquin, Coleraine, County Londonderry, BT51 4NL.

5th April – Willis Family, Concorr, Greenacres Farm, 39 Clonmacash Road, Portadown, Craigavon, County Armagh, BT62 1LT.

A further third event will be planned for June, details will follow.

Members are reminded that in order to qualify for the National Competitions Day which this year is to be hosted during the Border and Lakeland HYB Weekend Rally, Cumbria (2 nd – 4 th August 2024), they must attend at least two of the qualifier events.