NI's family farms are front and centre at Stormont
Northern Ireland’s family farms were front and centre at Stormont earlier today at a special event organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union.
The event was organised to highlight the key role the farms play in the business and social life of Northern Ireland.
The event was sponsored by Declan McAleer MLA and MLA’s from all parties were in attendance.
Speakers included Mr McAleer, Ulster Farmers’ Union president David Brown and new DAERA Minister Andrew Miur.
Here Mr Muir reflects on his new role and priorities in the months ahead.