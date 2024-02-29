The Careers Fair offered businesses interested in offering work placements or graduate employment the chance to engage directly with CAFRE students.

Students connected with company representatives to find out more about potential career paths, and in some cases to hear about the next step in preparing to apply for one of their companies’ roles.

On commenting on the Careers Fair, event organiser Caithriona McCrudden, Lecturer at CAFRE said: “Through our careers programme we aim to develop the employability skills of our students, support their career planning and ultimately contribute to their successful transition into the world of work. This year we are delighted to have over 25 organisations present, many with imminent positions to fill. Today’s event gives employers access to CAFRE trained students, who have the desire to follow great careers in the horticulture sector.”

A broad range of businesses were represented at the Opportunities in Horticulture Careers Fair, demonstrating the breadth of career opportunities which exist within the sector.

Ben Neill from Newtownabbey is a first-year student studying on the two year Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Horticulture course at CAFRE.

“I found the Careers Fair really useful. As this is my first year studying Horticulture the event provided me with the chance to explore the vast array of career paths and employers out there. I gathered lots of useful information about summer work opportunities and the different career options for me, whether that’s in garden maintenance, crop production, amenity, or landscaping. There’s so much to choose from!”

Kyle Ross from Randalstown is on target to graduate this summer with a BSc (Hons) Degree in Horticulture. Kyle commented: “The Opportunities in Horticulture Careers Fair enabled me to connect with professional organisations. Working in garden retail I was particularly keen to hear about the Horticulture Trades Association’s (HTA) commitment to support the growth, adaption and nurturing of the next generation of Horticulturalists.”

In concluding, Lori Hartman, Senior Lecturer at CAFRE commented: “The Careers Fair invigorated academic and career aspirations for our students. It was wonderful to see such a wide range of organisations in attendance showcasing job opportunities available at a range of entry levels for our students. We are in no doubt that CAFRE students have been inspired by today’s event.”

Greenmount Campus, Antrim offers Horticulture courses from Level 2 through to BSc (Honours) Degree level. The campus is hosting an Open Day on Wednesday 10th April, book to attend via the events section of www.cafre.ac.uk.

For further information on courses and how to apply for a course starting in September 2024, visit our website: www.cafre.ac.uk

1 . Photo 3 Kyle.jpg Kyle Ross from Randalstown a BSc (Hons) Degree in Horticulture student used the Opportunities in Horticulture Careers Fair to engage with professional organisations. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . Photo 4 Lori.jpg Horticulture student Jeffrey Morris (Kilkeel) and Lori Hartman, Senior Lecturer at CAFRE caught up with representatives from Kennedy Recruitment to hear about jobs currently available when they attended the Opportunities in Horticulture Careers Fair at Greenmount Campus. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . Photo 1 Caithriona.jpg Careers Fair, event organiser Caithriona McCrudden, Horticulture Lecturer, CAFRE chats to Lantra Scotland Director Dr Liz Barron-Majerik MBE MICF at the Greenmount Campus, Opportunities in Horticulture Careers Fair. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

4 . Photo 2 Ben Neill.jpg Ben Neill from Newtownabbey met CAFRE graduates Ryan Wallace and Jonny Bettes who are now employed by Ards and North Down Borough Council at the Greenmount Campus, Opportunities in Horticulture Careers Fair. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales