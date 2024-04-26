The group also aims to educate the public about traditional breeds and continue with the conservation of rare breeds in Northern Ireland.

The group has members from all over NI and on the 20th April held a launch at the premises of Brian Kelly, the Chairman of the British Pig Association, with the aim of the day to promote the junior pig club and encourage the young members to learn all about showing pigs.

The day started with a welcome from the group Chairman Ernie Gregg who introduced the guests for the day Tracey and Grace Bretherton, Nic Pagett and Oliver Lightfoot from England who gave a demonstration and talk on how to wash and prepare the pig for showing. The young girls and boys attending even got their hands wet to help out.

With a lovely sunny day everyone enjoy a picnic and a few hot dogs from their own pork naturally. The afternoon then continued with the white coats on and the junior members walking the pigs around the show ring.

Grace was very impressed with the young talent and was encouraged to see the next generation so keen to learn new skills.

The NI traditional pig breeders committee is Chairman Ernie Gregg, Vice Chairperson Gary Wright, Secretary Jean Gregg, Assistant secretary Claire Wright, Treasurer Carrie Anne Mooney, PR representative Rosemary Girvan, Junior pig Club Louise Stewart and Samara Radcliffe.

