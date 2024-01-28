Planting seeds of hope

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​We are already almost one month into 2024, and I wonder what hope we have for this year?

I remember there used to be cartoons in newspapers at the ‘turn of the year’ depicting a fresh-faced happy child at the beginning of the year, and a worn-out old man at the end. Perhaps 2023 has left many people feeling worn out because of difficulties they have had to face, or the seemingly endless stream of bad news in our country, or on the international scene?

But how do we now face this year, which we have just entered? Perhaps, as we look at the world with all its conflicts, and as we consider the enormous potential mankind now has for destruction and war, we find it difficult to hold out much hope for the future. As well as that, many in our society struggle with personal problems, anxiety or depression perhaps, and they find it hard to look to the future with much hope.

In agriculture hope is always somewhere in the thinking and planning

In agriculture hope is always somewhere in the thinking and planning of farmers, even if it is just subconsciously. Whether it is hoping for a good long-term return on capital expenditure, a good grade for beef cattle, or a good yield from cereal crops. We have just come through the wind and rain of Storms Isha and Storm Jocelyn, but in November last year, you will remember some very wet weather, that led to flooding. I saw some winter crops under water for a number of days near where I live. With more flooding in early December, I’m not sure that there is much hope that such fields will produce a good yield later this year.

From a personal point of view, we may look into 2024 and hope for good health and prosperity for family and friends, but the truth is that none of us know what a day will bring, much less a year (James 4:13-14). Yet the gospel often speaks of hope, and not just hope in this life, but hope for the life to come.

Now everyone at some point in their life has at least some sense that death is not the end for us, because “He [God] has also set eternity in the human heart” (Ecclesiastes 3:11.) That means that for all of us, there is, at least occasionally, the thought that there is something more than just what we see and experience - that there is something after death.

So how are we to look forward beyond this life with real hope? It is only through knowing Jesus as our Lord and Saviour. The Apostle Paul writes to Christians in the town of Colossae, which was in what we now call Turkey, and speaks of “…Christ in you, the hope of Glory” (Colossians 1:27). And writing to the church in Rome, he tells the Christians there that, when we come to know Jesus through true faith and repentance, we have peace with God, and we can “rejoice in the hope of the glory of God” (Romans 5:1-2). And in verse 5, he tells us that this hope, unlike many things we hope for in this life, will not disappoint us.

So, what do you hope for in 2024? And more importantly, what do you hope for when you come to the end of your life? You see, at that time there is really no hope - apart from Christ!

Rev Dr Kenneth Patterson is a former GP who was ordained for the ministry in 1990. He retired in 2013 after 19 years as Minister of Castledawson and Curran Presbyterian churches in South Derry. Having worked on farms during his student days, before coming a minister, as a hobby he now enjoys restoring vintage farm machinery.