Police concerned for welfare of missing 15-year-old

Police in Omagh and Dungannon are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 15 year old Matthew McCallan.

By Ruth Rodgers
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Dec 2022, 5:42pm
Matthew McCallan was last seen in the early of this morning in the Fintona area

Matthew was last seen at around 1.30am this morning at the Jamboree in Fintona (Sunday 4th December).

Officers would ask Matthew or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 319 4/12/22.

The photograph was taken on Saturday night showing clothing worn by Matthew, including jeans and shirt with a brown belt.

