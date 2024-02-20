Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Valeria Amorim was 28 and from the Belleek area.

At approximately 8pm police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and three pedestrians.

Sadly Valeria, who was six months pregnant, died at the scene.

Valeria Amorim from Belleek. Pic: PSNI

Two other people were tended to by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.

Following the tragic death of Valeria and her unborn child, the Police Service's Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and witnesses.