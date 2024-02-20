News you can trust since 1963
Police name pregnant woman killed in Co Fermanagh accident

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a woman has died following a road traffic collision in the Boa Island Road in Belleek yesterday evening, Monday 19th February.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:42 GMT
Valeria Amorim was 28 and from the Belleek area.

At approximately 8pm police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and three pedestrians.

Sadly Valeria, who was six months pregnant, died at the scene.

Valeria Amorim from Belleek. Pic: PSNIValeria Amorim from Belleek. Pic: PSNI
Two other people were tended to by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.

Following the tragic death of Valeria and her unborn child, the Police Service's Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and witnesses.

Anyone with any dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1723 of 19/02/24.

