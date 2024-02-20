Police name pregnant woman killed in Co Fermanagh accident
and live on Freeview channel 276
Valeria Amorim was 28 and from the Belleek area.
At approximately 8pm police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and three pedestrians.
Sadly Valeria, who was six months pregnant, died at the scene.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two other people were tended to by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.
Following the tragic death of Valeria and her unborn child, the Police Service's Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and witnesses.
Anyone with any dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1723 of 19/02/24.