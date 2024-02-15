Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first report received shortly before 8am, stated that a white BMW X4 car had been stolen from outside a property in the Bannfield area. This is believed to have happened overnight, from 11pm on the 13th February, and time of report yesterday morning.

The second report was then received at 1.20pm, stating that a grey BMW M4 car had been stolen from the driveway of a house in the Beech Tree Grove area, and this like the first report, is believed to have happened from around 8.15pm on the 13th February and time of report yesterday afternoon.

Chief Inspector McIldowney said: “On each occasion, no entry was made to the properties and keys were not used to take the high-value cars. We also believe these incidents are both linked given the locations from where the cars were taken.

“As we continue with our enquiries into both incidents, I would appeal to anyone with information about the whereabouts of either vehicle, or who has any information which could assist with our investigations, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 248 14/02/24.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who is offered similar vehicles for sale in suspicious circumstances. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

Chief Inspector McIldowney continued: “Please also follow this useful advice to help prevent you or a family member becoming a victim of keyless car theft.”

When at home, please keep your car key (and spare key) away from the car, doors and windows.

Put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag.

Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm.

Park in your garage overnight, if you don’t have a garage park close to your home.