Police searching for missing Antrim man find body at Lough Neagh
Police searching for missing person Alan Whiteside located the body of a man in a coastline area of Lough Neagh yesterday afternoon, Sunday 18th February.
This is being treated as a sudden death and there are no further details.
33-year-old Alan Whiteside, was last seen at Maddens Bar in High Street, Antrim on 17 December.