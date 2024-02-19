News you can trust since 1963
Police searching for missing Antrim man find body at Lough Neagh

Police searching for missing person Alan Whiteside located the body of a man in a coastline area of Lough Neagh yesterday afternoon, Sunday 18th February.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 19th Feb 2024, 13:01 GMT
This is being treated as a sudden death and there are no further details.

33-year-old Alan Whiteside, was last seen at Maddens Bar in High Street, Antrim on 17 December.

