Public health advice issued ahead of cold spell

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has issued advice for people to look after themselves and others following the yellow warning for snow and ice this week.

Dr Anna Cullen, Public Health Doctor at the PHA, said: “As temperatures drop with snow and ice predicted for this week, this is a good opportunity to plan ahead to try to reduce its impact.

“For some people the onset of the cold weather can bring particular hazards. Vulnerable and older people can find it difficult to get out to the shops or to keep their house adequately heated, putting them at risk.

“However, there are steps we can take to reduce the impact of cold weather on ourselves, and particularly on people who are most likely to be adversely affected by a drop in temperature and icy conditions.”

Snow is expected in Northern Ireland this weekend

The following steps can help you, or a neighbour or someone you care for, stay warm in the home:

- wear multiple layers of clothing and a hat and gloves, even indoors if it is cold;

- heat your main living room to around 18-21ºC (64-70ºF) and the rest of the house to at least 16ºC (61ºF);

- heat all the rooms you use in the day;

- if you can’t heat all your rooms, make sure that you keep your living room warm throughout the day;

- it is important to make sure your heating is safe and that your house is properly ventilated, to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning;

- install an audible carbon monoxide alarm. These alarms have a limited life span, so if you've had one for a while, please check to see if they are working properly – it might be time to buy a new one;

- never use an electric blanket and hot water bottle together as there is a risk you could electrocute yourself;

- wear bed socks and thermal underwear at night;

- eat well – food is a source of energy which helps to keep your body warm. Try to make sure you have hot meals and drinks regularly throughout the day.

Dr Cullen added: “The icy weather can also present problems for people with reduced mobility. Every year in Northern Ireland, 1 in 3 over-65s and around half of over 85s will fall at least once, and for many this can mean spending extended time in hospital, which can have a long-term impact on their independence.

“Vulnerable and older people can find it difficult to get out and about during cold and icy weather, so we are urging carers or neighbours of people who may be less mobile to offer a hand ahead of the cold snap kicking in.

“This could mean picking up essentials such as food, gas or electricity top-ups, or repeat prescriptions before the weather gets worse. This will reduce the need to go out during the cold weather and cut the risk of falls and injuries.”

If you are worried about a relative or an older neighbour, contact your local council. There is also help and support from the charity Age NI. The Age NI website has information on how to stay warm in winter which contains useful contact numbers and advice: www.ageuk.org.uk/northern-ireland

Winter vaccines

Every winter in Northern Ireland people die or are hospitalised from respiratory illnesses such as seasonal flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Vaccines are one of the most effective ways to prevent many infectious diseases and save lives. If you are in an eligible group, you can get vaccinated via your GP practice, a participating community pharmacy or HSC Trust vaccination clinic.

Further details on the winter vaccination programme can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/wintervaccines

For information on the RSV vaccine for pregnant women see www.publichealth.hscni.net/RSV-pregnancy

For information on the RSV vaccine for adults see www.publichealth.hscni.net/publications/your-guide-rsv-vaccine-older-adults

Severe weather warnings

If you are considering embarking on a journey during bad weather, you should consult the Met Office for travel conditions. If you must drive during severe weather, make sure you are prepared for bad weather conditions.

For further advice see: www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/be-ready-for-emergencies or www.nidirect.gov.uk/snow-ice