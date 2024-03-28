Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Biosecurity involves taking steps to prevent the introduction and spread of infectious disease – this is a responsibility for every exhibitor at Shows, so that they neither bring disease on to the Show premises, nor take disease back to their farms.

The following advice for herd owners is aimed at minimising the risk of spread of disease.

Before the Show:

Exhibitors are being reminded of the biosecurity precautions ahead of show season

- It is best practice for herd owners not to move cattle from their herd if there are any BVD Positive, BVD Inconclusive, DAMPI or OFFPI animals in the herd or associated herds or if

there have been any BVD Positive animals present in the last 3 weeks.

- Ensure that every animal >28 days of age in the herd and associated herds has a Negative BVD status.

- Exhibitors of in-calf cattle should assess disease risks before deciding to present them for showing. If an animal is between approximately 30 and 120 days in-calf, it will be susceptible to BVD infection and the creation of a Persistently Infected calf if it contacts an animal or material infected with BVD.

- Livestock on the farm should be healthy and any recent abortions investigated by your vet.

- Vehicles used to transport any animals to a Show should be cleaned and disinfected, as should any equipment brought to a Show.

At the Show:

- Clean protective clothing and footwear should be worn when handling animals.

- Sharing of equipment should be avoided, including feed and water containers.

- Animal handlers should clean up manure and place it in designated areas.

- Animal handlers should advise event organisers immediately of sick animals and stop all non-essential contact with the sick animal.

- People should minimise (as much as is practical) contact with other people’s animals. Contact between animals while at the Show should be reduced to a minimum.

- If bedding is to be used at the Show, it should be clean. Contaminated bedding should not be removed from the transport vehicle at the Show grounds.

After the Show:

- Protective clothing and footwear should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before working with stock at home. Vehicles used to transport animals should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected at the end of the Show immediately after return of livestock to the farm.

- Any clinical signs of disease occurring during the following four weeks in animals that have been at the Show should be reported to the Show Operators. Any suspicion of the presence of BVD should be reported to DAERA, as BVD is a notifiable disease.