Judging this year's Pedigree and Commercial classes will be William Smith of the Millbrook herd from Co Meath, Ireland.

William is no stranger to the show ring from judging to showing cattle. The Millbrook herd was established in 1985 and currently comprises of 35 pedigree cows which undoubtedly is one of the best known herds in the UK & Ireland. As the herd has achieved much success over the years, one cow in particular Millbrook Gingerspice goes down in history as one of the best cows in the breed.

From winning shows such as Balmoral and Tullamore Show to having progeny sell for a world record sum of 250,000gns set in 2021 for Wilodge Poshspice, this marks William's dedication and passion for the Limousin breed. He has won championships in the past five decades at shows and sales across the country. His commitment to the breed has also found him not to be just breeding prize winning animals but he has served on the Irish Limousin Cattle Society council for the past 14 years including as Vice President and President of the society.

Young handlers judge - Elanor Reilly

William’s judging experience has seen him judge shows as far as Balmoral, Carlisle, Royal Welsh and the National Limousin show in France. William is certainly no stranger to judging!

William comments: "I will be looking for Limousin calves that are showing all the great attributes of the breed and have the beefing to continue delivering profit for farmers. I am really looking forward to judging some of the best young Limousins in the British isles.”

Judging the Young Handlers section will be Elanor Reilly of the Rockstar herd, Co Cavan, Ireland.

Elanor is no stranger to the show ring from judging and showing cattle right across Ireland. From Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan, she currently runs a herd of 40 Limousin crossbred cows alongside her recently established Rockstar pedigree herd. Elanor took a huge interest in showing many years ago as this all started from a close neighbour Paddy Clerkin of the Aughalion herd and she fell in love with the breed. Elanor is indebted to the Irish YMA for all the skills and knowledge she has received over the years as she has grown an understanding of judging pedigree cattle.

Young handlers entries are now open aged from 8-28 years of age.

Please contact NIYLB Chairman Darryl for further enquiries – Email - [email protected]