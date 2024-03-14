The County Meath man, owner of the highly acclaimed Millbrook Herd said: “Northern Ireland breeders are regularly at the forefront of Limousin shows and sales nationally, and it’s no surprise with the quality and consistency of the youngstock coming through.”

Catching the judge’s eye to win the senior, pedigree and supreme overall championship ribbons was the ten-month-old heifer Aghadolgan Udiva brought out by Raymond Savage, and daughter Louise Cowan, who run a 20-cow herd at Drumahoe.

This much-admired heifer is the result of an embryo purchased by Louise at a charity auction. Donated by the Alford family from the Foxhillfarm Herd in Devon, the embryo was from Foxhillfarm Nadiya and the 22,000gns Gunnerfleet Lion.

“The overall champion is a tremendous heifer,” commented the judge. “She oozes style and breed character, and is and full of show potential. Definitely a heifer with an exciting future ahead of her.”

Reserve senior and reserve pedigree champion was the ten-month-old Fortfield Una bred by Colm O’Hare from Mayobridge. She stood second in her class to the champion, and is the result of an embryo from the 5-cow herd’s privately purchased Clarragh Olive and the AI sire Derrygullinane Kingbull.

William Smith added: “Another very good heifer displaying the beef attributes of the Limousin breed. She is a real cow maker!”

Leading the junior championship line-up was another embryo-bred calf, Wastelands Upandcoming from Charlotte Martin’s 6-cow herd at Dromara. This five-month-old bull is by Gunnerfleet Lion and bred from Corranhill Something Special - purchased at the Irish Limousin Society’s 50 th Anniversary Sale at Carrick-on-Shannon in October 2022.

Runner-up for the junior championship was Frewstown Uewmoon, a six-month-old heifer calf bred by Derek Frew from Antrim. She is the result of an embryo mating from Springsett President and the Ampertaine Elgin daughter, Johnstown Rose.

“The junior winners are two lovely examples of the breed. There was very little between them, but on the day my preference was the bull calf, simply because he was slightly more forward.”

Claiming the day’s commercial and reserve overall championship titles was the junior heifer Bambushka exhibited by Allen Shortt and Jack Smyth. Sired by Rocky, and bred from a British Blue cow, she was purchased at the Carrick Winter Fair in November.

“This heifer is well-balanced and will be a serious cow maker. I’m sure she’ll have a good summer on the show circuit,” added the judge.

The reserve commercial champion was a yearling heifer called Pop Idol from JCB Commercials. Sired by the 17,000gns Trueman Idol, she was bred from a British Blue dam.

Elanor Reilly from the Rockstar Herd in County Cavan judged the young handlers’ classes at the 2024 show. She praised the high standard of showmanship and said it was encouraging to see strong classes with enthusiastic competitors. The overall winner was intermediate competitor Oliver Taggart; while the reserve award went to senior class winner Serena Murphy.

“Both competitors were smartly dressed and very knowledgeable. They were alert in the showring and handled their animals with confidence.”

Darryl Geary, chairman of the NI Young Limousin Breeders’ Club thanked the judges, spectators, exhibitors and sponsors for supporting the event. “It has been another successful show, and it’s encouraging to see so many young members getting involved. I’ve no doubt the future of the Limousin breed is in safe hands.

“I’d also like to thank our willing volunteers and Ballymena Market for the use of its excellent facilities.”

Results from the showring….

Championships

Supreme overall champion, sponsored by Whinfellpark Limousins: Raymond Savage, Aghadolgan Udiva. Reserve champion: Allen Shortt and Jack Smyth, Bambushka.

Senior champion, sponsored by Harrison and Hetherington: Raymond Savage, Aghadolgan Udiva. Reserve champion: Colm O’Hare, Fortfield Una.

Junior champion, sponsored by Haltcliffe Limousins: Charlotte Martin, Wastelands Upandcoming. Reserve champion: Derek Frew, Frewstown Uewmoon.

Overall pedigree champion, sponsored by Whinfellpark Limousins: Raymond Savage, Aghadolgan Udiva. Reserve champion: Colm O’Hare, Fortfield Una.

Commercial champion, sponsored by Fane Valley Stores: Allen Shortt and Jack Smyth, Bambushka. Reserve champion: JCB Commercials, Pop Idol.

Young Handlers

Champion: Oliver Taggart. Reserve: Serena Murphy.

Junior or intermediate young handler, up to 16 years-old, sponsored by AW Jenkinson Forest Products – 1, Oliver Taggart; 2, Grace Bloomer; 3, James Wylie; 4, Elena Hutchinson; 5, Bobby Wylie; 6, Gareth Corrie Jnr; 7, Lily Lester; 8, Aimie Hunter; 9, Sarah Jane Lester.

Senior handler, aged 17 to 28-years-old, sponsored by British Limousin Cattle Society – 1, Serena Murphy; 2, Niall Forsythe; 3, Pearse Conlon; 4, Conor McDonald; 5, Rachel Boyce; 6, Jack McKenna.

Classes

Class 1: Senior Male, sponsored by Danske Bank – 1, Ian Davidson, Ballyrickard Umer by Rathconville Eugene; 2, Ian Davidson, Ballyrickard Uok by Elderberry Galahad.

Class 2: Senior Male, sponsored by Moores Animal Feeds – 1, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal UFO by Carrickmore Maximus; 2, PJ McDonald, Tullyglush Ultan by Ampertaine Magnum; 3, J and A Callion, Ashhollow Uboat by Millgate Rocketman.

Class 3: Senior Female, sponsored by Excel Genetics – 1, Ian Davidson, Ballyrickard Unicorn by Gleneagle Icon; 2, Kieran McCrory, Bernish Utopia by Ampertaine Elgin; 3, Trevor Shields, Glynndavis United by Ampertaine Elgin; 4, J and A Callion, Ashhollow Ussy by Ampertaine Elgin.

Class 4: Senior Female, sponsored by Mark McKinstry, Ballyaulkin Limousins – 1, Raymond Savage, Aghadolgan Udiva by Gunnerfleet Lion; 2, Colm O’Hare, Fortfield Una by Derrygullinane Kingbull; 3, Kieran McCrory, Bernish Uptownolivia by Meadowrig Pedro; 4, Michael and Kile Diamond, Pointhouse Ultra by Goldies Jackpot.

Class 5: Junior Male, sponsored by James McKay, Ampertaine Limousins – 1, Derek and David Campbell, Mossbrook Ulster by Whinfellpark Lomu; 2, RS Clyde, Clydevalley Ultimate by Clydevalley Ranger; 3, PJ McDonald, Tullyglush Umbro by Ampertaine Elgin; 4, Derek and David Campbell, Mossbrook Uriah by Norman Ely.

Class 6: Junior Male, sponsored by Firmount Veterinary Clinic – 1, Charlotte Martin, Wastelands Upandcoming by Gunnerfleet Lion; 2, RS Clyde, Clydevalley Upgrade by Claddagh McCabe; 3, RS Clyde, Clydevalley Unstoppable by Sarkley Ritchie.

Class 7: Junior Female, sponsored by Niall and Keith Forsythe, Ballybrick Limousins – 1, DG Green, Derriaghy Utopia by Gunnerfleet Lion; 2, Michael and Kile Diamond, Pointhouse Urspecial by Goldies Jackpot.

Class 8: Junior Female, sponsored by Ross Farm Supplies – 1, Derek Frew, Frewstown Uewmoon by Springsett President; 2, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal Una by Ampertaine Elgin; 3, Mr and Mrs Lester, Lesters Uptowngirl by Sauvignon.

Class 9: Commercial Male, sponsored by Ryan Gowdy Transport – 1, Gormley Bros, Zeus by Trueman Idol; 2, J and B Wylie, Red Rocky by Ampertaine Lance; 3, J and B Wylie, Mighty Mike by Ballinloan Jaegerbomb.

Class 10: Commercial Senior Female, sponsored by IJ Lynn and Sons – 1, JCB Commercials, Pop Idol by Trueman Idol; 2, John Gallagher, Miss Brightside by Plumtree Fantastic; 3, Conor McVeigh, MCV by Ballinloan Jaegerbomb; 4, J and B Wylie, Rosie by Drumhilla Regent.

Class 11: Commercial Junior Female, sponsored by NI Commercial Cattle Club – 1, Allen Shortt and Jack Smyth, Bambushka by Rocky; 2, K and S Williamson, Roxy by 5331 Rocky; 3, Callaghan Family, Ruby by Elite Ice Cream; 4, JCB Commercials, Pepper by Huntershall

Rosco.

Class 12: Pair of animals owned by exhibitor – 1, Ian Davidson, Ballyrickard Umer and Ballyrickard Unicorn; 2, Michael and Kile Diamond, Pointhouse Ultra and Pointhouse Urspecial; 3, K and S Williamson, Minnie and Roxy; 4, PJ McDonald, Tullyglush Ultan and Tullyglush Umbro.

1 . Judge William Smith, Millbrook Herd, County Meath, receives a token of appreciation from Rachel Boyce, secretary, NIYLB. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Judge William Smith, Millbrook Herd, County Meath, receives a token of appreciation from Rachel Boyce, secretary, NIYLB. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

2 . Pop Idol shown by Mark Reid and Gareth Corrie Jnr was the winner of class 10 sponsored by IJ Lynn and Sons. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Pop Idol shown by Mark Reid and Gareth Corrie Jnr was the winner of class 10 sponsored by IJ Lynn and Sons. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

3 . Anne McCrory, Danske Bank, congratulates class one prize winner Ian Davidson and Jacob McAuley, who exhibited Ballyrickard Umer. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Anne McCrory, Danske Bank, congratulates class one prize winner Ian Davidson and Jacob McAuley, who exhibited Ballyrickard Umer. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales