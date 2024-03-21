Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During his long life, he farmed tremendously well, developed a more than successful interest in property while, along the way, also involving himself in the management of pubs, garages and hotels.

The Anglesey native had one very clear approach to life and all that went on it: keep an open mind.

It was a principle that served him well.

Iolo Owen

Iolo was a stalwart member of Anglesey Grassland Society, and a true friend to many farming families throughout the island of Ireland.

But, from a sheep farming perspective, he will be best remembered for his pioneering role in developing the EasyCare sheep breed.

This work can be traced back to the 1960s when Iolo started crossing Wiltshire Horn bloodlines with other breeds to develop bespoke sheep that were self-shedding but also capable of delivering high levels of performance.

His vision for the future was centred on a principle taught to him as a young man: only the most efficient sheep will thrive in the environment within which they find themselves.

EasyCare sheep breeder Campbell Tweed.

His initial development work involved the crossing of Wiltshire Horn sheep with the much smaller Nelson Welsh Mountain breed types that were very common on Anglesey at the time.

The further development of the evolving EasyCare breed was then tweaked as the years progressed.

Iolo set out to prove that it is possible to secure these key objectives while also ensuring that farmers could strike a more than acceptable work: life balance the year round.

Such was the significance of this work that EasyCare sheep can be found throughout the UK, Ireland, Europe, North America, New Zealand and Australia.

Campbell Tweed farms near Cairncastle, close to Larne in Co Antrim. He recognised the pioneering achievements attained by Iolo Owen and, within his own business, has fully adopted the principles associated with EasyCare sheep.

Campbell commented: “Iolo was a very shrewd farmer and businessman. He farmed a long life: in fact he was farming right up virtually until he died.

“Iolo spotted the potential for the wider use of wool shedding sheep in the 1960s.

“There had been a history of Wiltshire Horn breeding stock coming up to Anglesey and he experimented with crossing some of these with indigenous Welsh sheep.

“This kicked off the development of the EasyCare breed type, as we know it today.”

He continued:“This development work also played very much into the principle of a low input, easy-to – manage sheep production system.

“This approach really suited Iolo to a tee. He developed on from that to widen the use of the sheep. Iolo also established the EasyCare Society.”

