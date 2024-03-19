Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Compered by well-known farmer and comedian, Jim Smith, and kindly sponsored by leading livestock auctioneers, United Auctions, the 85-strong choir performed 18 well-known songs to a packed Perth Concert Hall on February 25th

The choir received a standing ovation from the packed auditorium and the impressive sum will be split equally between the two charities. This takes the total raised for charity by The Farmers’ Choir - which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year – to over £170,000.

During the past decade the choir has supported many excellent rural initiatives and the Perth event was part of RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign to encourage people to reconnect and look out for each other.

Back L-R, Front L-R Pauline Macmillan, Joyce Leslie SCAA Trustee, John McLean SCAA volunteer Judith Murray, Kate Picken, Janie Mitchell, David Mitchell

The idea for the concert first came when Perthshire farmer David Mitchell and his wife Janie, a member of the choir, hatched a plan to raise funds for two charities close to their hearts. Their plans were delayed, due to COVID, but reignited during a chance conversation last year with RSABI CEO, Carol McLaren.

“We are very grateful for all the support we received for the concert and our thanks go to everyone who played a part in making it such an unforgettable night,” said Ms McLaren.

“We know how hard the choir practiced and it all paid off on the night – they literally sang their socks off and the result was a truly magical evening for everyone. Our thanks also go to a very dapper-looking, kilted Jim Smith for his brilliant MCing of the night, our main sponsor, United Auctions, and all those who sponsored songs, bought tickets or supported in other ways.

“We were particularly pleased that so many farming folk had the opportunity to meet up and enjoy each other’s company, with lots of reports of people meeting friends they hadn’t seen for up to 50 years! This rekindling of friendships is very much in the spirit of our #KeepTalking campaign.”

Choirmaster of The Farmers’ Choir, Kate Picken MBE, said: “We are all absolutely delighted that the concert was so successful in raising this fantastic amount in support of RSABI and SCAA. Our sincerest thanks to all who contributed to making the event such a memorable success.”

SCAA Community Fundraising Officer for Perthshire, Dundee and Angus, Claire Mitchell, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the agricultural community for recognising the value of a service like SCAA which can bring medical support to even the most remote and rural farms and airlift patients on to vital hospital care.”