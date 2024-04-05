Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Kathleen is expected to bring strong winds on Saturday 6 April and a yellow Met Office warning has been issued and will remain in place from 8am until 10pm on Saturday.

Staff from all agencies are monitoring the situation and making preparations to respond to any impacts. The weather conditions could lead to debris on the roads, fallen trees and spray or large waves on exposed and vulnerable coastal areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic disruption is possible so please plan ahead, stay up to date with the latest weather and travel advice and take extra care if travelling. Advice and information on the current weather warnings is available at: Strong winds warning - www.nidirect.gov.uk/news/strong-winds-weather-warning-information-and-advice

stock image

It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place. Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. If you need to travel reduce your speed, stay well behind the vehicle in front, remain focused and always wear your seatbelt. Traffic information can be found at Trafficwatchni - TrafficWatchNI - Home. You can report an obstruction at: Report an obstruction on a road or street | nidirect .

Due to the current weather warning issued by the Met Office for high winds, DAERA is advising the public not to visit Forests, Country Parks and Nature Reserves while the weather warning is in place. Vehicular access to forests, including for caravanning and camping, is suspended for the duration of the weather warning.

Monitoring of river levels and tidal surges has been ongoing and will continue until the weather warnings have elapsed. Rivers teams remain on standby and have been checking and clearing drainage screens and other assets. Regional Community Resilience Groups have also been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The power of water is often on show during a storm as waves crash against harbour walls, piers and cliffs. It looks spectacular but surges can easily sweep a person off their feet and into trouble. All it takes is one wave to drag you out to sea – a dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life. If you see someone get carried away by a wave, call 999 and ask for Coastguard.

NIE Networks are on standby should there be any damage caused to the electricity network and are keen to remind the public to maintain safety around any damaged electricity equipment. Members of the public should never approach a broken pole or electricity line and instead report it immediately to the customer helpline on 03457 643 643.

Should customers experience a power cut they can report the fault online at www.nienetworks.co.uk or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Customers can also follow NIE Networks on social media for regular updates.