Averages were a little back on last year, but overall exhibitors were happy with the steady trade. Averages; 52 gimmers £594.87, 9 ewe

lambs £423.50 (Ballymena Mart).

For the second consecutive year the Herdman family (Templepark) topped the gimmers with Lot 4 making 1600gns. This was a Milnbank Ed Shearing daughter in lamb to Strathbogie Gaffer moving to join the Bellefield flock of Stewart Ferris.

Following hot on the heels of Lot 4 was Lot 6 again for the Herdman family which one of five sheep on the day to be sold for 1,000gns. This was again a Milnbank Ed Shearing daughter and sold to James Kealey (Dungiven).

Earlier in the sale guest consignors Justin and Nigel Ross had started the sale in super fashion with Lot 1 a powerful Forkins Email daughter, carrying 2 lambs to Forkins Gangsta selling for 1,000gns to J.J Robinson Glenarm. The same purchaser also picked up Lot 28 for 1,000 which was another Forkins Email daughter carrying twins in lamb to Ballygroogan Fiddler. The Glenross flock enjoyed a good day’s trade with their next best exhibit selling for 950gns to Thomas McKee, Larne.

Following her at the 1,000gns was Lot 41 from the Blackstown flock of Jim Wilson and Andrew Moses. This was Sportsmans encore daughter in lamb to their new stock ram, Lylehill Grassman. This gimmer joins John Owen for the Hen Gapel flock in Anglesey North Wales.

The last of the gimmers at 1,000gns was Lot 49 for the Titanium flock of Sam McNeilly. This was a Sportsmans Dynamite daughter, she sold carrying twins the 20k Aulhouseburn Fandabidozi to James Kealey, Dungiven.

The Drumnadowney flock sold to a top 850gns for 45 to Shane Gilmartin. The ewe lambs were also topped by the Templepark Flock with lot 84 selling to 680gns to Josh Vance Downpatrick.

The exhibtors would like to thank everyone for their support at the sale and wish all the buyers well. The Ballymena Babes team would like to thank Ballymena Livestock market and all the staff as well as all the generous sponsors who ensure the sale runs smoothly. The sale will be back next year on 11th January 2025.