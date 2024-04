Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1220 for a 360kg Ch. (£339) with a 350kg Ch. to £1140 (£326) a 300kg Sim. sold to £1050 (£350) smaller ones sold to £1020 for a 280kg Ch. (£364) with a 255kg Ch. to £940 (£369) and selling to a high of £395 twice per 100kg for a 215kg Ch. to £850 and 210kg Ch. to £830.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1230 for a 480kg B/B. (£256) a 375kg Lim sold to £1100 (£293) a 350kg Ch. sold to £1050 (£300) a 250kg Ch. sold to £840 (£336) and selling to a high of £383 per 100kg for a 230kg Ch. to £880.

LEADING PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Newtownbutler Producer 360kg Ch. to £1220 (£339) Kinawley Producer 350kg Ch. to £`1140 (£326) 430kg AA. to £990, 300kg Ch. to £880 and 295kg Ch. to £820. Roslea Producer 350kg Ch. to £1070 (£306) 290kg Ch. to £940 (£324) and 240kg Ch. to £780. Roslea Producer 300kg Sim. to £1050 (£350) Derrylin Producer 330kg Lim. to £1050 (£318) 310kg Lim. to £1040 (£335) 290kg Lim. to £960 (£331) 260kg Lim. to £920 (£354) and 280kg Lim. to £890 (£318) Enniskillen Producer 285kg Ch. to £1050 (£368) 310kg Ch. to £1030 (£332) 280kg Ch. to £980 (£350) 270kg Lim. to £980 (£363) and 315kg AA. to £860.

Florencecourt Producer 310kg Daq. to £1040 (£291) 310kg Daq. to £940 (£303) and 260kg Daq. to £850 (£338) Brookeborough Producer 280kg Ch. to £1020 (£364) and 255kg Ch. to £940 (£369) Rosslea Producer 310kg Ch. to £880 and 300kg Shb. to £850. Derrylin Producer 255kg AA. to £870 (£341) and 280kg AA. to £740. Fivemiletown Producer 225kg Ch. to £860 (£382) 215kg Lim. to £850 (£395) 210kg Ch. to £830 (£395) and 240kg Lim. to £760 (£317) Lisbellaw Producer 320kg Lim. to £830, 200kg AA. to £400, and 170kg Fries. to £190 x 2 Letterbreen Producer 330kg Her. to £760, 270kg Her. to £630 and 325kg Sim. to £620.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Roslea Producer 480kg B/B. to £1230 (£256) and 290kg Ch. to £940 (£324) Fivemiletown Producer 375kg Lim. to £1100 (£293) and 370kg Lim. to £1070 (£289) Kinawley Producer 350kg Ch. to £1050 (£300) 300kg Ch. to £840, 280kg Ch. to £800 and 310kg Ch. to £720. Lisnaskea Producer 380kg Lim. to £1020 and 360kg Lim. to £1000. Roslea Producer 315kg Sim. to £1000, 330kg Sim. to £920, 320kg Simms to £860 x 2 and 300kg Sim. to £750. Macken Producer 315kg Ch. to £980 (£311) and 320kg Ch. to £900. Newtownbutler Producer 320kg Ch. to £970 (£303) Belleek Producer 370Kg Sal. to £900, 260kg Ch. to £820, 265kg Ch. to £680 and 275kg Her. to £600. Brookeborough Producer 230kg Ch. to £880 (£383) 250kg Ch. to £840 (£336) and 205kg Ch. to £650 (£317) Newtownbutler Producer 330kg Ch. to £870, 320kg Ch. to £850, 370kg Ch. to £850, and 320kg AA. to £780. Derrylin Producer 285kg AA. to £810, 180kg AA. to £540, and 210kg AA. to £520. Fivemiletown Producer 255kg Lim. to £750. Lisbellaw Producer 200kg B/Bs to £500 x 3. Newtownbutler Producer 240kg B/B. to £500.